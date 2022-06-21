Cloud Wars Expo at Moscone Center June 28-30 is offering free passes to keynotes, expo hall and education sessions.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynamic Communities, a content, analyst, and event company for business & technology professionals, announced today that Cloud Wars Expo , running June 28-30 at Moscone Center in San Francisco CA, is offering free passes to help manage rising inflation and fears of a recession.

Cloud Wars Expo Offers Free Tickets to Help Combat Inflation & Recession

Cloud Wars Expo features more than 100 speakers delivering almost 40-hours of education-based conference programming on cloud, AI, cybersecurity, data modernization, digital transformation, the metaverse and more, all focused on guiding business and technology professionals through the biggest cloud decisions impacting their business.

"We are a first year cloud event on a big mission with amazing support from the largest cloud companies on the planet," said John Siefert, CEO of Cloud Wars parent company Dynamic Communities, "And based on these uncertain economic times we have decided to forego profit and offer free passes to Cloud Wars Expo for business and technology professionals working their tails off."

The free passes include keynotes, fireside chats, meals, receptions, expo hall programming and immersive cloud "battleground" events where the biggest cloud vendors in the world compete by answering questions created by IT and Business professionals.

Tuesday June 28

Luncheon Fireside Chat: Saving $40M in IT Costs with IBM's Howard Boville

in IT Costs with IBM's Cloud Database Battleground: Featuring Oracle, Redis, Cockroach Labs

Welcome Reception & Fireside Chat: SAP's Julia White on Cloud Innovation

Wednesday June 29

Breakfast Keynote: Microsoft's Rosie Mastrandrea on Sustainability Cloud

on Sustainability Cloud Luncheon Keynote: UC Berkeley's Luyi Yang on Optimizing our Digital Future

on Optimizing our Digital Future Fireside Chat: GOYA Foods CIO Suvajit Basu on Supply Chain Strategy

Fireside Chat: Workday Co-CEO Aneel Bhusri on Business with a Soul

on Business with a Soul Expo Hall: Innovation Path, Vendor Presentations & Receptions

Thursday June 30

Breakfast Keynote: Oracle's Mike Sicilia on Industry Clouds

on Industry Clouds Industry Cloud Battlegrounds: 4-hour immersive sessions per industry:

Retail: Google Cloud, Workday, Oracle, Microsoft, SAP



Manufacturing: Microsoft, Google Cloud, Oracle, SAP



Financial Services: IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, Google Cloud, SAP, Workday



Public Sector: SAP, Microsoft, Google Cloud, Workday, Oracle



Hospitality: Workday, Oracle, Google Cloud Microsoft



Healthcare: Oracle (Cerner), Microsoft, Workday, Google Cloud

Luncheon Keynote: Christopher Lochhead on Digital Natives Killing the S&P 500

on Digital Natives Killing the S&P 500 Fireside Chat June 30 : Leadership in Uncertain Times with CIO Christian Anschuetz

: Leadership in Uncertain Times with CIO Christian Anschuetz Expo Hall: Center Stage Interviews & Innovation Path Winner Cocktail Reception

"At Cloud Wars we believe this is an incredible time to reimagine business models that are cloud enabled, AI empowered and optimized with human ingenuity," said Cloud Wars Founder Bob Evans," and we want to eliminate any obstacles keeping the hardworking men and women of IT and business from joining us to explore and discover the outstanding agenda we have created with our Acceleration Economy Analysts and Cloud Wars sponsors."

About Dynamic Communities

Dynamic Communities is a content, event, analyst and user driven company that is redefining expectations for business and technology professionals through the Acceleration Economy Analyst Network and the User Group Expert Network (UGEN) digital media platforms and one of a kind physical events including Community Summit North America, the largest independent gathering of the Microsoft business applications ecosystem and Cloud Wars Expo, the for CXO, by CXO business technology summit.

Press Contact

Tom Smith

716-445-2059

https://cloudwarsexpo.com

SOURCE Dynamic Communities