Cloud4C receives 'SAP on Microsoft Azure Advanced Specialization'

Cloud4C, World's leading Cloud Managed Services Provider today announced it has received the SAP on Microsoft Azure advanced specialization, a true validation of its extensive experience, rich knowledge and proven success at implementing SAP solutions on Azure.

In February 2020, SAP made an announcement that it was extending mainstream maintenance for SAP Business Suite 7, including SAP NetWeaver, until the end of 2027 with an option to extend the same to 2030. Businesses using SAP are therefore looking for a seasoned partner with advanced skills to migrate and modernize their existing SAP environment in the cloud at the earliest. Cloud4C aims to support such businesses migrate their business-critical SAP ECC and related components to Microsoft Azure aided by its Microsoft Azure Center of Excellence (CoE).

Businesses migrating SAP on Microsoft Azure will benefit from maximized cost savings, , high uptime, business agility, reduction in storage costs, reduced complexity of management, high employee productivity, automated disaster recovery (DR), optimization of IT operations with faster payback time. They shall also benefit from high-fidelity, with combined on-demand platforms and services and automation, infrastructure as a code enabling fast deployment and support operations with minimum to no downtime, cost efficiencies due to multiple licensing options, implementation and optimisation models, and scalability on demand.

Cloud4C is a global Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Provider (MSP), a leader in multi-cloud migration and managed services supporting native and hybrid cloud environments with multi availability zones, offering four-way disaster recovery architecture with zero data loss guarantee, military-grade security under single SLA.

"The accreditation is a testimony of our expertise and commitment to support businesses in their most exciting and promising business transformations of the modern times. With a bundled offering including SAP migration to Azure, SAP Managed Services, S/4 Transformation Services and SAP AMS, we stay committed to supporting businesses FastTrack their move to SAP S/4HANA on cloud by accelerating execution, bringing in business agility, providing access to new technologies and improving productivity without any business disruption." says Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Founder and CEO, Cloud4C.

Cloud4C has a strong presence in 25 countries and 52 locations across the world, more than 600 SAP consultants, 600+ Microsoft Azure certified professionals, 2000+ cloud experts, and is a preferred SAP on Azure partner for reliable transformation to the cloud.

Rodney Clark, Corporate Vice President, Global Partner Solutions, Channel Sales and Channel Chief at Microsoft added, "The SAP on Microsoft Azure advanced specialization highlights the partners who can be viewed as most capable when it comes to migrating enterprise SAP applications over to Azure. Cloud4C clearly demonstrated that they have both the skills and the experience to offer clients a comprehensive and professional SAP to cloud managed service."

The company's SAP on Azure service offering delivers architecture, deployment, management and continuous optimization for SAP workloads hosted in Azure cloud infrastructure. It combines processes, supporting services, best practices, automation, governance and expertise to deliver 24x7x365 administration services of customer SAP systems and Azure IaaS. This apart, the service also provides SAP Basis module activities required to keep database and SAP applications up and running.

About Cloud4C

Cloud4C is World's leading Cloud Managed Services Provider serving 4,000 customers in 25 Countries and 52 locations including 60 of the Fortune 500 Global Multinationals. The company provides cloud (public, private, hybrid) and community cloud services (Banking Community Cloud, SAP Community Cloud), cloud migration on hyperscalers, end to end cloud managed services, disaster recovery services, managed security services and helps businesses comply with stringent data sovereignty laws in respective countries.

The company plans to expand its geographical footprint to 80 countries and 160 locations worldwide in the next 48 months.

