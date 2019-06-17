Cloud5 Demonstrates AI-Powered HDX Platform at HITEC 2019

Cloud5 HDX has been collecting and aggregating data from more than 100 properties to offer valuable guest-centric network insights across user roles. During HITEC, Cloud5 will demonstrate three user views for managing connectivity, including the general manager, property engineer and corporate manager dashboards. Click here to view the Corporate Manager Dashboard.

"In this increasingly complex technology environment, the hospitality industry is looking for simplicity -- we've heard that loud and clear from big brands execs to property managers," said Mark Holzberg, President and Chief Executive Officer for Cloud5 Communications. "With HDX, Cloud5 is able to give hoteliers the tools they need to simplify network management, predict and prevent issues, and ensure the best possible guest connectivity experience – all in one place."

With connectivity powered by artificial intelligence, Cloud5 HDX will offer a predictive network solution that identifies and resolves network health issues before they impact guests across applications, including Internet, Voice, Guest Service, IoT, and more. Leveraging machine learning and role-based views of the hotel technology ecosystem, the hardware-agnostic HDX platform helps simplify network management, continuously improve guest experience and power smarter decision making by managing every aspect of the guest experience proactively.

"Data shows that up to 70% of properties are not configured to optimize capacity which can lead to connectivity issues and poor guest experience," said Neil Schubert, Senior Vice President of Product Management and Development, Cloud5 Communications. "HDX guest experience monitoring empowers hoteliers to elevate their game by using predictive models that can anticipate potential bottle necks and more – they get insight into the consumption and usage of their networks and can design marketing actions or partnership initiatives accordingly."

