Cloud9 and GreenKey Partner to Enable Next-Gen Voice Trading

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud9 Technologies ("Cloud9"), a leader in cloud-based communications, and GreenKey Technologies ("GK"), a leader in AI-powered conversational analytics, have teamed up to provide the institutional marketplace with an innovative solution that will enable a more efficient and secure extraction of voice trading data. The collaboration will leverage Cloud9's C9 Trader voice collaboration platform and GreenKey's speech recognition (ASR) and natural language processing (NLP) engine within IPC's Connexus™ Cloud financial ecosystem.

The collaboration will allow customers to "voice-populate" their desktop applications such as trade tickets, exchange clearing portals and CRM systems. The solution can also be used to structure C9 audio files into an organized list of quotes and trades, creating massive efficiencies for compliance officers needing to complete trade reconstruction. By providing institutional traders with premium analytics and monitoring capabilities of voice trading activity, firms are able to operate across a more interoperable and level playing field with no additional technology overhaul necessary.

"Voice trading remains an important part of the capital markets landscape. The ability to repurpose unstructured data will be crucial as the regulatory landscape evolves," said Jerry Starr, CEO of Cloud9. "With Cloud9 and GreenKey's data digitization and analytics capabilities, this collaboration ensures that the institutional marketplace is receiving the best of breed tools for voice trading."

"Institutional OTC traders want the same level of analytic capabilities their colleagues in the electronic markets have enjoyed for two decades," said Anthony Tassone, Founder and CEO of GK. "We're excited to be working with Cloud9 to structure OTC voice data for their community."

Through the collaboration, Cloud9 and GreenKey will be able to identify all products, pricing and counterparties within the C9 audio recording. Customers will then be provided with a full report detailing the data.

About GreenKey Technologies

GreenKey Technologies (GK) is the creator of a patented speech recognition (ASR) and natural language processing (NLP) platform that recognizes complex jargon across real-time audio and text sources and transforms them into actionable insights. GK helps financial market and emergency services professionals automate complex workflows. For more information, please visit www.greenkeytech.com .

About Cloud9 Technologies

Cloud9 Technologies is the leading voice communication and analytics platform designed for the unique needs of the financial markets. Cloud9 developed a solution that harnesses the voice communication talk path for the trading floor of the future – offering more functionality and analytic insight than legacy hardware at a fraction of the cost. Cloud9 connects counterparties across all asset classes via a cloud-based communication platform that eliminates the infrastructure and expense associated with legacy hardware and telecommunication based solutions, with front-office focused data and transcription, purpose-built for the financial markets. For more information, visit: www.c9tec.com .

