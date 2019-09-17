Cloud9 and IPC to Ring Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell in Celebration of Historic Next-Generation Voice Trading Solution Collaboration

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

IPC, a leading provider of communications and networking solutions for the financial markets, and Cloud9 Technologies ("Cloud9"), a leader in cloud-based communications, will visit the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square today.

IPC CEO Bob Santella and Cloud9 CEO Gerald Starr will together ring the Closing Bell in honor of their historic work on an advanced, open voice trading and collaboration solution that is set to transform the global financial markets.

"It is an honor to commemorate our firms' next-generation cloud-based voice communication solution at this celebratory bell-ringing," said Bob Santella, CEO of IPC. "Cloud9 and IPC are paving the way to become the platform of choice for the rapidly changing financial and trading communities."

"In recognition of the global trading community of which IPC and Cloud9 are proud to be a part, we are joining together to celebrate the transformation in voice trading that we are empowering," said Gerald Starr, CEO of Cloud9. "We are creating significant value for the industry overall by enabling a path to a cloud-based infrastructure and unified communication across channels."

The companies' integrated cloud-based service unites Cloud9's C9 Trader™ voice communications and analytics platform, IPC's Unigy™ trading communications platform and the Connexus™ Cloud financial ecosystem, providing the global trading community with a unified solution for endpoint connectivity, mobility, advanced data analytics and business continuity planning. Users and firms have access to one of the broadest worldwide communities of financial markets comprising top-tier buy-side and sell-side firms, inter-dealer brokers, trade life-cycle providers and other key market participants.

Nasdaq MarketSite — 4 Times Square — 43rd & Broadway — Broadcast Studio

Tuesday, September 17, 2019 – 3:45 - 4:00 p.m. ET

IPC Media Contact:

Drew Pierson

Finn Partners

+1 212 529 4810

Drew.Pierson@finnpartners.com

Cloud9 Technologies Media Contact:

P.J. Kinsella

Paragon PR for Cloud9

+1 973 255 7153

pj@paragonpr.com

Nasdaq MarketSite Media Contact:

Bianca Fata

(646) 441-5073

bianca.fata@nasdaq.com

Fiber Line (Encompass Waterfront): 4463

Gal 3C/06C 95.05 degrees West

18 mhz Lower

DL 3811 Vertical

FEC 3/4

SR 13.235

DR 18.295411

MOD 4:2:0

DVBS QPSK

About IPC

IPC is a technology and service leader powering the global financial markets. We help clients anticipate change and solve problems, setting the standard with industry expertise, exceptional service and comprehensive technology. With a customer-first mentality, IPC brings together one of the largest and most diverse global financial ecosystems spanning all asset classes and market participants. As the enabler of this ecosystem, IPC empowers the community to interact, transact and react to market changes and challenges, and we collaborate with our customers to help make them secure, productive, compliant and connected. Visit IPC.com and follow us on Linkedin and Twitter (@IPC_Systems_Inc).

About Cloud9 Technologies

Cloud9 Technologies is the leading voice communication and analytics platform designed for the unique needs of the financial markets. Cloud9 developed a solution that harnesses the voice communication talk path for the trading floor of the future – offering more functionality and analytic insight than legacy hardware at a fraction of the cost. Cloud9 connects counterparties across all asset classes via a cloud-based communication platform that eliminates the infrastructure and expense associated with legacy hardware and telecommunication-based solutions, with front-office focused data and transcription, purpose-built for the financial markets. For more information, visit: www.c9tec.com .

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries. Nasdaq is home to approximately 4,000 total listings with a market value of approximately $14 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com .

