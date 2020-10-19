CloudAdmin.io Announces Global Channel Partnership with Telarus, LLC

SANDY, Utah and SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudAdmin.io, a leading cloud cost optimization platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Telarus, the largest privately held technology services distributor in the United States. Telarus, LLC is a master agent that sources data, voice, cloud, and managed services through 250 leading service providers and is known for their software pricing tools and mobile apps that are unique in the industry. The company assembles support organizations that include SD-WAN, Cloud, Mobility, Contact Center, and ILEC specialty practices whose primary goal is to help partners design the right technology solutions for their customers.

"We are pleased to provide a highly flexible, lightweight cloud cost optimization platform to Telarus, their partners, and customers," said chief executive officer, Pawel Gieniec, CloudAdmin. "CloudAdmin and Telarus have partnered to deliver a cutting edge, best-in-class, cost optimization platform to a wide range of customers through Telarus' worldwide network of technology partners. Worldwide data center market capacity will double in the next seven years, making efficient cost management far more complex. CloudAdmin is an essential tool that helps manage this complexity and simplify both infrastructure cost reduction initiatives. We are pleased to see more and more organizations take advantage of CloudAdmin's technology to beat complexity and cost challenges."

"We are very excited about this strategic partnership with CloudAdmin," said Koby Phillips, Telarus VP of business development - Cloud. "CloudAdmin puts the customer in the driver's seat when it comes to controlling their cloud strategy, and CloudAdmin will add further value by allowing our partners to be the trusted advisor to the customers' could environments, allowing them to optimize their cloud computing cost."

Some of the unique features of CloudAdmin's solution include an ability to manage the complexity of reserved instances, visibility into cold resources to optimize savings, visualization of spend data to understand where costs are in real-time, alerts for savings which exceed user-defined thresholds, and weekly reports. CloudAdmin offers a cloud optimization platform that works with Azure and AWS, delivered through Telarus and its partners to customers worldwide. Visit www.cloudadmin.io to learn more and receive a free trial. To find out more about Telarus, visit www.telarus.com

About CloudAdmin.io

CloudAdmin is a leading cloud optimization platform tool that delivers cost-control visibility, real-time spending and budgetary automation to a complex, multi-cloud world. Our mission is simple: Stop burning IT budgets and deploy resources where needed to drive significant cost savings and gain competitive advantage. CloudAdmin helps Data Center customers and VAR partners make real-time decisions about their cloud investments. We help Data Center customers' journey to the cloud easier and enable far more effective cost management. For more information about CloudAdmin, visit cloudadmin.io and follow us on Twitter @CloudAdmin_io.

About Telarus:

Built for You, Telarus is the largest privately-held technology services distributor (master agent) in the United States. Our dynamic agent-partner community sources data, voice, cloud, and managed services through our robust portfolio of 250 leading service providers. We are best known for our home-grown software pricing tools and mobile apps that are unique in the industry. To help our partners grow their businesses even more, we've assembled the best support organization in the business, which includes SD-WAN, Cloud, mobility, contact center, and ILEC specialty practices whose primary goal is to help our partners identify and design the right technology solutions for their customers. To learn more about the Telarus opportunity, please visit www.telarus.com, or follow us on Twitter @Telarus.

