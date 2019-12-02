CloudAlly Amongst the Leading Cloud Backup Software in Newsweek's Best Business Tools 2019

RAANANA, Israel, Dec. 02, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudAlly, a leading SaaS backup and recovery solution was ranked in the top five backup software solutions on Newsweek's Best Business Tools of 2019 . With the increase in the number of breaches and malware attacks, one in three enterprises has suffered extensive data loss in the cloud. SaaS backup and recovery provides a solution to this problem with a real-time copy of data to quickly restore in the event of a data breach.

The high ranking of CloudAlly's Office 365 cloud backup solution affirms its maturity, robustness, and reliability. CloudAlly's Office 365 backup ensures the availability and protection of Office 365 data, guaranteeing compliance with regulatory requirements, and preventing intentional and unintentional data loss while greatly improving recovery time objectives.

Newsweek's Best Business Tools 2019 list is based on a nationwide survey of more than 10,000 professional users of software and software service providers. Survey participants were asked about their willingness to recommend the software provider and to rate the provider in categories of trust, service promise, reliability, security, improvement, and satisfaction.

"We're thrilled to be amongst the top five backup solutions in Newsweek's Best Business Tools of 2019 survey," says Avinoam Katz, CEO of CloudAlly. "We were the first to build an Office 365 cloud to cloud backup solution , and recognition such as this propels us to continue on our journey of continuous improvement and innovation."

About CloudAlly

Established in 2011, CloudAlly is a comprehensive and robust cloud backup solution. It is an industry pioneer and was the first to introduce Office 365 cloud to cloud backup. CloudAlly offers reliable backup and quick recovery for various SaaS platforms including Office 365, SharePoint/OneDrive , G Suite , Salesforce , Box , and Dropbox . Its products are built on the highly-secure Amazon S3 platform and are compliant with ISO 27001, GDPR, and HIPAA. With automated backups, unlimited storage, and granular/point-in-time restores, CloudAlly removes the stress of data loss by ensuring quick data recovery and seamless business continuity. Try CloudAlly's fully-featured free trial .

