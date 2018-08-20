CloudAlly Expands Into Canada With New Cloud Data Centers

RAANANA, Israel, August 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

CloudAlly, (http://www.CloudAlly.com), an international provider of leading cloud backup solutions for Office 365, G-Suite and Salesforce , announced today its support for cloud backup to Amazon AWS data centers in Canada. Channel partners & customers in Canada can now use CloudAlly to protect leading SaaS applications while ensuring that all data remains within Canadian borders.

"Our Canadian customers and partners are eager to take advantage of our backup solution on local data centers in Canada," said CloudAlly CEO Avi Katz. "CloudAlly is extending its reach with the availability of the AWS Canadian data center. We can now ensure data sovereignty as required by the Canadian Privacy Act and PIPEDA across all provinces and industries."

In addition to the new AWS Canadian data center, CloudAlly also offers customers the ability to select data centers in the US, EU and Australia.

About CloudAlly

Founded in 2011, CloudAlly's ISO 27001 certified and GDPR / HIPAA compliant cloud-to-cloud backup and recovery solution performs automated daily backups of leading SaaS applications to Amazon S3 secure storage and makes it available for restore or export from any point in time. We make backup simple and your online data secure.

For more information, visit http://www.cloudally.com or follow us on Twitter, Linkedin, Facebook.





