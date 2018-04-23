CloudAlly Expands its Presence in the UK With its First Distribution Partner - Blue Solutions

CloudAlly offers a choice of data centers in the U.S., EU, and Asia-Pacific, which complies with the data sovereignty requirements of diverse groups of customers around the world, including the upcoming GDPR regulations in the EU.

Blue Solutions is 100% focused on driving partners' software and services revenues across various IT and professional services, helping partners turn prospects into customers.

"Blue Solutions has the differentiators needed to expand our presence in the UK - not only because they really understand how our solutions fit with an organisation's cyber-security and backup plan, but because they have such a successful track record supplying security solutions to managed service providers, not just resellers," said Murray Moceri, Partner Account Director at CloudAlly.

"We're very excited to add CloudAlly's comprehensive set of backup and recovery services to our portfolio, and the timing is perfect as the growing number of businesses migrating from on-prem to Office 365 are in search of a backup solution as part of their overall migration plan. Not only can we offer our partners a new revenue stream, we can help them provide their customers a simple, easy to use, reliable and cost-effective cloud to cloud backup solution to protect their client's critical business data," said Mark Charleton, Managing Director at Blue Solutions.

About CloudAlly -

Founded in 2011, CloudAlly's ISO 27001 certified, GDPR compliant and HIPAA compliant cloud-to-cloud backup and recovery solution backs up daily changes in your SaaS applications to unlimited Amazon S3 storage and makes it available for restore or export from any point in time.

CloudAlly offers a cost-effective cloud-to-cloud backup solution for Microsoft Office 365's Exchange Online, SharePoint, and OneDrive, as well as Google G Suite, Salesforce, and Box.com.

For more information: https://www.cloudally.com



About Blue Solutions -

Blue Solutions was founded in 2000 and is a cyber-security software specialist distributor with a clear mission: to enable IT channel partners to sell managed services software that will boost recurring revenues, strengthen margins, and clearly differentiate their offerings in a crowded market. Providing resellers and MSPs with multi-layered security solutions including anti-malware, web, email, patching, encryption, hybrid cloud and backup & disaster recovery. For more information: http://www.bluesolutions.co.uk

Media Contact:

Michael Schneider

Marketing Director

CloudAlly Ltd.

Phone: (650)353-3425

Email: michael@cloudally.com

Site: http://www.CloudAlly.com

Media Contact:

Shaan Sood

Marketing Director

Blue Solutions

Phone: +44(0)118-9898-212

Email: ShaanSood@bluesolutions.co.uk

Site: http://www.bluesolutions.co.uk

SOURCE CloudAlly