CloudAlly Introduces a Backup Solution for Dropbox Business

CloudAlly, (http://www.CloudAlly.com), a leading international provider of cloud backup solutions for Office 365, G Suite, Box.com, and Salesforce, today announces the addition of Dropbox Backup to its growing list of secure automated online backup services. Available immediately, the new service ensures the ability to quickly recover critical data stored within Dropbox in the event of data loss.



"Dropbox is yet another leading secure file sharing and storage solution for Businesses, and CloudAlly is committed to providing its customers & partners with a Dropbox for Business enterprise grade cloud to cloud backup solution," explained Avi Katz, CloudAlly CEO.

In many enterprise companies Dropbox Business is used as the primary storage location for critical business documents, but it lacks the backup and recovery features needed to recover data that has been accidentally or maliciously destroyed."

Company CIOs and IT managers who rely primarily on the Dropbox Trash folder simply risk data loss occurrences, since this folder is automatically purged after 120 days. Once purged, the data is gone forever, without the ability to restore.

CloudAlly's automated daily backups of Dropbox folders & files enables businesses to quickly recover data from any point in time. The service is compatible with the Dropbox Business and Enterprise plans, and allows Admins to backup all or selected Dropbox users within the organization.

CloudAlly is built on Amazon's reliable AWS Platform and all data is encrypted and stored in Amazon S3 storage. In addition to Dropbox for Business, CloudAlly customers can activate backups for Microsoft's Office 365 Exchange Online, SharePoint Online and OneDrive for Business, as well as G Suite and Salesforce.

Founded in 2011, CloudAlly's ISO 27001 certified and GDPR / HIPAA compliant cloud-to-cloud backup and recovery solution performs automated daily backups of leading SaaS applications to Amazon S3 secure storage and makes it available for restore or export from any point in time.

