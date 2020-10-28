CloudApp adds Dave Grow to Board of Directors

"The beauty of CloudApp is that it offers the ability to connect remote workplaces without the meeting," said Grow. "Sending something visual is often the superior and more efficient way to communicate, and as a Board member, I'm excited to help this team shape the future of the modern visual workplace."

"We're thrilled to add Dave as a board member. He brings a winning track record in leading a SaaS business. His depth of experience will be key to our success in building a visual led business in the enterprise collaboration space." said Scott Smith, CEO, CloudApp.

The announcement of the addition of Dave Grow to CloudApp's Board of Directors coincides with the newly released version of its popular screen recorder, downloadable for PC, Mac, Linux, iOS, and Chrome.

About CloudApp

CloudApp is the premier provider of visual communication for the workplace. This high growth video solution creates a collaborative space for capturing instantly shareable videos, GIFs, and screenshots. a near 5-star business user rating from G2, Trust Radius, and Gartner Peer Insights Using its combination of screen recording, screenshot tool, and GIF maker tools and with its integrations with workflow tools Zendesk, Asana, Microsoft, Adobe, Drift, and others it is uniquely positioned as an indispensable video led enterprise solution.

To learn more visit www.getcloudapp.com

