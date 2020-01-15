CloudApp announces iOS app to share screenshots, screen recordings, and GIFs while collaborating on the go

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudApp, a visual communication software company in the collaborative tech space that allows for instantly shareable screenshots, annotations, screen recordings, webcam recordings, and GIFs, today released a mobile app for iOS as a companion to its primary desktop tools.

Now the 3 million+ community of CloudApp will be able use their phones to easily collaborate on the go by creating screen recordings and sharing screenshots through the iOS app as well as view and share their desktop "drops" (screenshots, annotations, screen recordings, webcam recordings, and GIFs) previously created with their account.

"Our goal is to improve our users' workflows and collaboration efforts by providing an easy-to-use visual communication platform to lead the modern workplace," said Scott Smith, the CEO of CloudApp. "The CloudApp iOS app will permit users to continue that same visual collaboration while on the move."

Features of the CloudApp iOS app include:

Create screen recordings, and share images, videos, and files instantly from an iPhone

Download CloudApp recorded videos, screenshots, or files to your phone

Preview and share files, screenshots, screen recordings, GIFs, and more

Scan through files quickly with the customized thumbnail view

Create and access Collections of shared content for instant access to important collaborative content

Easily access content that has been favorited

Upload to CloudApp from any other apps (ex: select a photo in your photo library, share to CloudApp)

The iOS app will also include the ability to create and use Collections, a feature that was recently announced. Collections allow CloudApp teams and users to sort content into different folders for easy access to frequently used or important files and instantly collaborate with other CloudApp users.

About CloudApp

A fast-growth video solution in the collaborative tech space with a near 5-star business user rating from G2, Trust Radius, and Gartner Peer Insights. Using its combination of screen recording, screen grabbing, and GIF creation tools and with its integrations with workflow tools Zendesk, Slack, Adobe, Intercom, Zapier, and others, it is uniquely positioned as an indispensable visual led enterprise solution.

To learn more visit www.getcloudapp.com

