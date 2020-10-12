CloudApp announces video annotations while you record and eclipses 4 million users

The modern workforce is visual yet remote. Capturing and sharing content with unique annotations and webcam capture allows developers, customer support, engineers, product marketers, and all to connect with their viewers in an engaging and efficient way. Skip the long emails and meetings by sending a quick, bright, and easy video instead.

"We are excited to bring video annotation into the market, especially right now as so many of us are working remotely, at home, and trying to avoid video meeting fatigue." Said Scott Smith, CEO of CloudApp. "Video annotations provide the simplest way to get your point across in the most effective use of your time."

New features for CloudApp

Video Annotations: Record your screen, annotate for emphasis, and get a shareable link the second you finish.

Customizable Fonts, Sizes, Colors, and Webcams: Create content that is an exact match with your company or personal brand for a more cohesive message.

More Actions Button: Discover everything you didn't know you needed – from uploading your clipboard to taking a delayed screenshot – and integrate them even more easily into your workflow.

The newly released version of its popular screen recorder is downloadable for PC, Mac, Linux, iOS, and Chrome.

To learn more about CloudApp's newest features, read here.

About CloudApp

CloudApp is the premier provider of visual communication for the workplace. This high growth video solution creates a collaborative space for capturing instantly shareable videos, GIFs, and screenshots. a near 5-star business user rating from G2, Trust Radius, and Gartner Peer Insights Using its combination of screen recording, screenshot tool, and GIF maker tools and with its integrations with workflow tools Zendesk, Asana, Microsoft, Adobe, Drift, and others it is uniquely positioned as an indispensable video led enterprise solution.

To learn more visit www.getcloudapp.com

