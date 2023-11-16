CLOUDASTRUCTURE PARTNERS WITH MANAGED NETWORK PROVIDER

Cloud video surveillance startup partners with Amicus Networx

MIAMI, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Cloudastructure and Amicus Networx jointly announced a new, non-exclusive partnership, in which both companies will promote and offer the others' services to their clients. Cloudastructure will promote and offer Amicus' unified managed cloud solution, and in return, Amicus will promote and offer Cloudastructure's award-winning cloud-based AI Surveillance and Remote Guarding services.

The merging of the two companies' value propositions enables property management companies to think about the cloud as a new and potentially lucrative new revenue stream, all while enhancing security, property value, service, and coverage.

With the joint solution customers can:

  • Upgrade properties to fiber, thereby upgrading the value of the property
  • Offer wifi and streaming services and increase net operating income
  • Ensure property-wide coverage with 24/7/365 priority service
  • Upgrade all surveillance security to AI/ML without expensive camera retrofits
  • Reduce on-premises guard costs by as much as 40%
  • Stop crime and vandalism in real time and recoup costs for damage/violations.

Cloudastructure CRO Lauren O'Brien commented, "We are thrilled to partner with Amicus and provide our clients with an opportunity to generate additional revenue on their properties as they upgrade to end-to-end 21st century security. It's a great pairing that enables all parties."

Amicus Networx Julie Keenan concurred, "AI and Remote Guarding are proving to be a sea change in multifamily security. Not only did Cloudastructure offer the only integrated solution of platform and services, but as a cloud-based platform they fit perfectly with our mission."

About Cloudastructure:

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, with R&D in Silicon Valley, California, Cloudastructure's advanced award-winning security platform utilizes a scalable cloud-based architecture that features cloud video surveillance with proprietary, state-of-the-art AI/ML analytics, a seamless remote guarding solution, and global guard services. The combination enables enterprise businesses to achieve proactive, end-to-end security, and pairs that platform with an attractive value proposition that eschews proprietary hardware and offers contract-free, month-to-month pricing and unlimited 24/7 support. With Cloudastructure, companies can achieve unparalleled situational awareness in real time and thereby stop crime as it is happening, while simultaneously achieving up to a 75% lower Total Cost of Ownership than other systems. For more information, visit www.cloudastructure.com.

