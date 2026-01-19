CloudAvanti Appoints Brad Dever as Chief Commercial Officer and Managing Director

Key Highlights:

Brad Dever joins CloudAvanti effective January 19, strengthening the firm's commercial leadership as it scales across North America

As Chief Commercial Officer and Managing Director, Brad will lead go-to-market strategy, client growth and strategic partnerships

TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - CloudAvanti announced today that Brad Dever has joined the firm as Chief Commercial Officer and Managing Director, effective January 19. In this role, Dever will be responsible for leading CloudAvanti's commercial strategy, with a focus on client experience, sales execution, market expansion and strategic alliances across North America.

Dever brings deep experience building and scaling Oracle focused professional service organizations. Most recently, he led Sales for Accenture's Oracle Business Group in Canada, supporting complex, multi-pillar transformation programs across Finance (ERP), Human Capital Management (HCM), Enterprise Performance Management (EPM), Supply Chain Management (SCM) and Technology. Prior to Accenture's acquisition of Cloudworks in July 2021, Dever was part of the Leadership Team at Cloudworks, where he played a key role in building successful client partnerships and driving growth across the Oracle ecosystem.

"Brad is intensely client-focused with a rare ability to create a very collaborative, high-trust experience when engaging with executive teams," said Josh Mills, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of CloudAvanti. "He understands that sustainable growth is built on credibility, quality delivery and long-term partnerships. That mindset is core to who we are as a firm and it is why Brad is such an important addition to our CloudAvanti leadership team."

In his role as Chief Commercial Officer and Managing Director, Dever will focus on expanding CloudAvanti's market presence across North America, strengthening strategic partnerships and building a scalable commercial model that supports the firm's continued growth, while maintaining a clear focus on client success and delivery excellence.

"What drew me to CloudAvanti was the firm's clear momentum, along with the deep trust it has built with its clients," said Dever. "The firm has been growing rapidly in light of the market response and they always deliver at a consistently high standard. CloudAvanti has a unique ability to deliver Global System Integrator-level Oracle Cloud capabilities, while serving clients locally with boutique sensibility, value and trust. I am inspired by this remarkable team and delighted to help shape the journey ahead."

CloudAvanti delivers enterprise-grade Oracle Cloud ERP, HCM, EPM and SCM services focused on delivering scalable Oracle Cloud solutions to meet the needs of public sector and commercial organizations today and in the future. The firm blends senior leadership, disciplined delivery and selective automation, including intelligent automation and agentic AI capabilities, to help organizations move faster without sacrificing control or quality.

About CloudAvanti

CloudAvanti is a boutique Oracle Cloud consulting firm supporting public sector and commercial organizations across North America. The firm is known for senior led delivery, pragmatic execution and a human centered approach to enterprise transformation. CloudAvanti partners with clients through assessment, implementation and managed support, helping organizations adopt Oracle Cloud with confidence and measurable outcomes.

