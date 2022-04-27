Cloudbeds Earns Spot on Forbes' List of America's Best Startup Employers for Second Consecutive Year

Remote-first hospitality tech company proves company culture doesn't have to be built in an office

SAN DIEGO, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloudbeds, the hospitality industry's fastest-growing technology provider, announced it has been selected by Forbes as one of America's Best Startup Employers of 2022. The annual list recognizes the top 500 companies in the United States based on employer reputation, employee satisfaction and growth. This is the remote-first company's second consecutive year on the list.

"Our number one responsibility as leaders is to build environments where people can be successful," said Adam Harris, CEO and co-founder of Cloudbeds. "Our journey has been fueled by very happy and driven employees who've been put front and center by our leadership. If our people are prioritized every step of the way, the company and our customers benefit tremendously."

Founded in 2012, the remote-first company employs nearly 700 employees across 40 countries. In the past year, the company grew its global workforce by 70% with more than 300 new hires across all departments. This recognition adds to the company's expanding list of awards for its emphasis on its employee experience and company culture, including Built In's Best Remote-First Companies to Work for in 2022 and Deloitte's 2021 Technology Fast 500, among others.

The list was determined through a partnership with leading market research firm Statista to identify and evaluate 2,500 U.S. businesses with at least 50 employees founded between 2012 and 2019. Each company was evaluated based on three key factors: employee satisfaction, employer reputation and company growth. The final list ranked the top 500 companies based on over eight million data points.

Cloudbeds is currently working to fill more than 90 roles across all departments. Interested candidates can meet the team at San Diego's first annual Innovation Day at Petco Park on April 28 from 4 - 8 p.m. PT.

Learn more about Cloudbeds' open positions around the globe at cloudbeds.com/careers.

About Cloudbeds

Founded in 2012, Cloudbeds is the hospitality industry's fastest-growing technology partner, serving a global customer base of thousands of properties across 157 countries. Its award-winning Cloudbeds Hospitality Platform seamlessly combines operations, revenue, distribution, and growth marketing tools with a marketplace of third-party integrations to help hoteliers and hosts grow revenue, streamline operations, and deliver memorable guest experiences. Cloudbeds was named No. 1 PMS, No. 1 Booking Engine, and Hoteliers Choice by Hotel Tech Report in 2021, and has been recognized by Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 in 2021 and Inc. 500 in 2019. For more information, visit www.cloudbeds.com.

SOURCE Cloudbeds