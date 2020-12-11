Cloudbet Adds LINK, DAI, PAX to Cap Off Record Year for Coin Launches

"We're making good on the pledge we made back in April when we introduced Tether: To add features and coins that matter to our customers and the crypto community," a Cloudbet spokesperson said. "That's our main priority, and we're not done yet."

Founded in 2013, Cloudbet established itself as one of the world's leading bitcoin betting operators, with a reputation built on unparalleled security and speedy withdrawals. The site added bitcoin cash in April 2018, but it was the integration of ethereum late last year that really supercharged Cloudbet's ability to deliver new coins to its customers and put the company on track for a milestone year in 2020.



Since April, Cloudbet introduced USD Tether, USD Coin, Pax Gold and the three new coins in quick succession. The site now supports nine currencies that collectively account for about 80% of the total market capitalisation of all cryptocurrencies.

The coin additions coincided with Cloudbet launching a revamped website and a swathe of new features including esports, politics betting, virtual sports, social-media bet sharing, and easy credit-card coin purchases. The upgrades are part of the operator's bold push to attract a more diverse audience, a move that has included localising the site into more than 17 languages and unveiling an Argentina-focused service just last month.

The new features add to those that have made Cloudbet a trusted leader in the world of crypto gaming: the best sports odds, the highest betting limits, a state-of-the-art bitcoin casino and world-class 24/7 live chat customer support.

Cloudbet grabbed the attention of industry observers in June with an ambitious English Premier League campaign, under which its sportsbook charged no margin on pre-match bets for all games left in the season. That allowed customers to access the fairest prices -- and therefore the highest returns -- in the market.

The "zero margin" campaign was an extension of Cloudbet's long-standing "best odds" campaigns on sports including soccer, basketball and tennis.



The Cloudbet Story

Cloudbet is a proud pioneer of crypto betting. Born in 2013 with a trailblazing spirit, Cloudbet embraced blockchain technology to give players privacy and financial freedom like never before. Since then, we have taken over 10 million bets, earning a reputation as the most trusted and secure name in the crypto-gaming space.

We're here to raise the game.

