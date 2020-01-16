CloudBolt 2020 Predictions: Liftoff for Hybrid Cloud

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudBolt Software , the leading cloud management platform provider for the enterprise, today released its predictions for cloud management in 2020 and beyond. With hybrid cloud becoming the enterprise IT infrastructure of choice - according to 451 Research , nearly 70% of enterprise workloads will be in public and private cloud environments in 2020 - cloud and infrastructure management will require increasingly flexible, compliant and secure approaches in 2020.

"We've seen a significant shift in expectations for cloud-based solutions as the hybrid model becomes the preferred structure for organizations in an increasing array of segments," said Brian Kelly, chief executive officer of CloudBolt. "The major public cloud providers recognize this as well, as demonstrated by their new offerings. The freedom afforded by these new options is exciting but can feel paralyzing as well. The good news in 2020 and going forward is that smart organizations can find solutions that fit their business needs far easier than ever before."

In this context, Kelly predicts these five trends in a hybrid and multi-cloud world:

Hybrid cloud goes from sizzle to steak. Given the emerging reality that hybrid cloud is here for the long haul, the Big Three doubled down on their investments in 2019. Google launched its own hybrid cloud platform in Anthos, powered by Kubernetes. Microsoft's Azure Arc, which focuses on deployment of Azure services across multi-cloud platforms, was announced at Microsoft Ignite. And finally, Amazon ended the year with its long-awaited GA of AWS Outposts, enabling enterprises to bring AWS and associated capabilities on premises and into an AWS-designed infrastructure. If hybrid cloud got its wings in 2019, look for 2020 to be the year when more hybrid cloud workloads move into production with greater enterprise adoption of technologies like Kubernetes.

