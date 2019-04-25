CloudBolt Expands Leadership Team with Key Executive Hires

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., April. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudBolt Software , the industry's leading hybrid cloud management platform for self-service IT, today announced the strategic new hires of Grant Ho as Chief Marketing Officer, Russell McGuire as Vice President of Worldwide Sales, Tripp Millican as Vice President of Engineering, and Maya Enright as Vice President of Human Resources. The new hires are paramount in actualizing the company's growth plans while cementing the company's leadership position in the rapidly growing hybrid cloud market.

"As enterprises continue to invest in hybrid cloud and containerized environments, these executive hires could not be more timely as we create the leading platform to help IT quickly and cost-effectively deliver resources to their end-users," said Brian Kelly, CEO of CloudBolt. "I have full confidence these industry veterans will help to accelerate our company's growth while paving the way for new innovations. Our leadership team has a unique background that fundamentally supports our mission to help enterprises grow in the cloud-based world."

As CMO, Grant Ho oversees the company's marketing strategy and execution to drive CloudBolt's category leadership in the cloud management platform market. This includes corporate communications and brand, demand generation, product marketing, field marketing, and channel marketing. Specializing in cloud computing and B2B software technologies, Grant brings over 15 years of experience championing market adoption for high-growth software businesses. This includes roles as SVP, Global Marketing at NetBrain Technologies and in senior marketing roles at NantHealth, CareCloud, and GE Healthcare.

Russell McGuire joins as VP of Worldwide Sales and is responsible for running the organization's global field sales, inside sales, business development, and channel sales teams. Russell will focus on building CloudBolt's book of business into worldwide accounts while growing a vibrant ecosystem of resellers and distributors. Russell is a proven sales leader with over 17 years of experience running global sales organizations. Previously, he held sales leadership roles at Reliant Energy, Idera Software, Cisco and most recently at BeyondTrust where he was VP of Global Sales Optimization and Strategy.

As VP of Engineering and one of the leaders in CloudBolt's Portland office, Tripp Millican leads CloudBolt's software engineering and QA teams and drives the company's software lifecycle and development processes. Previously, Tripp led engineering teams at companies including Cvent, Cisco and Comcast. He has assembled engineers across a wide variety of skills and capabilities to deliver best-in-class, enterprise-scale software for hundreds of millions of users across a wide range of verticals.

Maya Enright joins as VP of Human Resources, where she focuses on building a robust human capital and talent management infrastructure to support the company's rapid hiring plans in 2019 and beyond. This includes partnering with the executive team to create a high-performing culture as CloudBolt scales. Maya has over 20 years of experience in global human resources, talent acquisition, and organizational design. She led human resources divisions for business of various companies including SunEdison, TerraForm Global, and VT Group.

