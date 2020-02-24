CloudBolt Introduces Advanced Kubernetes and Terraform Support in Version 9.2

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudBolt Software, the industry's leading cloud management platform provider for the enterprise, today announced the general availability of CloudBolt 9.2, which helps enterprise IT accelerate their hybrid cloud journey with less effort.

This new release features comprehensive lifecycle management for Kubernetes, empowers developers through deep Terraform integration, and expands CloudBolt's support with new integrations for IBM Cloud, IBM Cloud for Government, VMware Cloud on AWS, and Red Hat OpenShift.

By radically simplifying the deployment and management of Kubernetes, CloudBolt 9.2 greatly increases enterprise agility. Gartner estimates that by 2022, more than 75% of global enterprises will run containerized applications in production, making this feature in particular a critical improvement for most IT organizations.

"As enterprises further invest in containerization and navigate the complexities of hybrid cloud, it's never been more important to deliver rapid time-to-value and provide customers with freedom of choice," said Brian Kelly, chief executive officer of CloudBolt. "With 9.2's ability to easily deploy and manage the lifecycle of multi-node Kubernetes clusters and integrate with key cloud environments through CloudBolt's blueprints, we continue our commitment to innovation through simplicity and flexibility."

The CloudBolt platform simplifies multi-cloud management with a single pane of glass, accelerates workload delivery through self-service IT, and enforces governance through centralized automation and orchestration with complete control. The comprehensive nature of the 9.2 release allows enterprises to accelerate time-to-value with their hybrid cloud initiatives. New features that enable this acceleration include:

Deploy Kubernetes clusters and containerized applications with just a few clicks

With 9.2's ability to deploy multi-node Kubernetes clusters quickly, what was previously a cumbersome, lengthy, and error-prone process can now be done in just minutes. This also enables IT and developers to deploy container-based applications into those provisioned Kubernetes clusters with ease.

Available through a new third-party plug-in in GitHub, developers can now call and invoke CloudBolt service actions through Terraform plans. Automating infrastructure management (e.g., provisioning, deployment, and day-2 operations) enables users to be more efficient, while post-deployment, users can track resource usage and maintain continuous visibility through CloudBolt dashboards.

9.2 comes with new out-of-the-box support for IBM Cloud for Government, made possible by simple and standardized built-in blueprints. This integration enables IT to provision new services (e.g., compute, networking, storage, etc.) quickly in both IBM Cloud and IBM Cloud for Government, all from within CloudBolt's self-service catalog.

Like provisioning to IBM Cloud, CloudBolt 9.2 now makes it easier than ever to provision and migrate workloads through VMware Cloud (VMC) on AWS. Enterprises can migrate and manage workloads in VMC on AWS efficiently from a single CloudBolt portal, thereby avoiding the need to manage two different cloud environments.

CloudBolt's new OpenShift blueprint allows IT and developers to discover, create, and delete OpenShift projects on pre-defined OpenShift clusters. Enterprises can manage OpenShift projects, group objects (e.g., pods and services), policies, constraints (such as quotas), and service accounts via CloudBolt's self-service catalog.

Try CloudBolt 9.2 Now

CloudBolt 9.2 is now generally available. Download CloudBolt for free, learn more about CloudBolt 9 , or contact your customer success manager to upgrade to CloudBolt 9.2.

About CloudBolt

CloudBolt is the leading cloud management platform for the enterprise. Deployed in minutes, CloudBolt helps IT unify orchestration and automate provisioning of their hybrid cloud resources—quickly, cost-effectively, and securely—while providing developers with anywhere, anytime access to those resources through a self-service catalog. Today, CloudBolt is deployed in the world's largest enterprises, across all industries including financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, technology services, and more. For more information, visit www.cloudbolt.io.

