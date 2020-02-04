CloudBolt Rides Momentum into 2020 with Significant Business Growth and Key Investments

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudBolt Software , the leading cloud management platform provider for the enterprise, is riding momentum into 2020 after a year, in which significant investments in its technology and executive leadership have led to impressive growth, including nearly 50% year-over-year growth in customer orders.

Reflecting this growth on many levels, the company gained customers across all verticals and geographies, including its first customers in APAC and the Middle East. New business included significant wins over competitors such as VMware vRealize, Morpheus Data, Red Hat CloudForms, Scalr, Flexera RightScale, and Embotics. The company also made strategic investments in its flagship platform and further expanded its executive team to bolster ongoing growth in the new year. Some key initiatives included:

CloudBolt 9.0 (Cumulus) was introduced to provide expanded Kubernetes support, new out-of-the-box integrations (e.g., Terraform, ServiceNow, Splunk, SolarWinds, Datadog , etc.), and advanced cost management and security capabilities. According to 451 Research , nearly 70% of enterprise workloads will be in public and private cloud environments in 2020. As hybrid cloud becomes the infrastructure of choice for enterprises, CloudBolt simplifies multi-cloud management with a single pane of glass, accelerates workload delivery through self-service IT, and enforces governance through centralized automation and orchestration.

was introduced to provide expanded Kubernetes support, new out-of-the-box integrations (e.g., Terraform, ServiceNow, Splunk, SolarWinds, , etc.), and advanced cost management and security capabilities. , nearly 70% of enterprise workloads will be in public and private cloud environments in 2020. As hybrid cloud becomes the infrastructure of choice for enterprises, CloudBolt simplifies multi-cloud management with a single pane of glass, accelerates workload delivery through self-service IT, and enforces governance through centralized automation and orchestration. Expansion of its executive team that included the key hires of Chief Marketing Officer Grant Ho , Chief Product Officer Rick Kilcoyne , Vice President of Worldwide Sales Russell McGuire , and Vice President of Engineering Tripp Millican . In 2020, CloudBolt also added former Cisco vet Jim Adams as Head of Worldwide Channels and former Dell EMC vet Michael Ficociello as Head of Worldwide Sales Engineering. Their combined skill sets and years of experience leading programs and enterprise software organizations will play a critical role in CloudBolt growth, cementing the company's position as the enterprise cloud management platform leader.

In 2019, CloudBolt also achieved other significant highlights:

Named one of North America's fastest growing companies in the Deloitte 2019 Technology Fast 500

fastest growing companies in the Named winner and most Influential Company at the 2019 Oregon Technology Awards

Named a Challenger in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud Management Platforms*

Opened new offices in Boston and London with focus on sales, marketing, and channels

and with focus on sales, marketing, and channels Grew overall headcount 80% year-over-year, with 150% growth in the engineering team in Portland to drive new product investments

Increased number of channel partners more than 100% year-over-year, and launched the CloudBolt Partner Connect channel program to accelerate partner onboarding and productivity

channel program to accelerate partner onboarding and productivity Joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) partner network global startup program to bring orchestration and self-service IT of AWS cloud-native resources to enterprises

"In 2019, we launched the next chapter of the company in CloudBolt version 9.0, made significant investments in engineering, sales, and marketing, and expanded our leadership team, all of which led to growth in new logos and revenue. In addition, we continued to maintain exceptionally strong retention and satisfaction rates in our customer base," said Brian Kelly, chief executive officer of CloudBolt. "As the industry continues to adopt hybrid cloud and containerized environments, our goal is to be cloud management platform of choice for every single enterprise. With CloudBolt, enterprise IT will be able to easily manage their complex, multi-cloud environments—with unparalleled time-to-value—thereby helping the business to innovate and respond to new opportunities even faster."

*Gartner, Inc., Magic Quadrant for Cloud Management Platforms, Dennis Smith, Matthew Cheung, Colin Fletcher, Padraig Byrne, January 7, 2019

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About CloudBolt

CloudBolt is the leading cloud management platform for the enterprise. Deployed in minutes, CloudBolt helps IT unify orchestration and automate provisioning of their hybrid cloud resources—quickly, cost-effectively, and securely—while providing developers with anywhere, anytime access to those resources through a self-service catalog. Today, CloudBolt is deployed in the world's largest enterprises, across all industries including financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, technology services, and more. For more information, visit www.cloudbolt.io or follow us on Twitter @CloudBoltSW.

CONTACT: Shannon Mullins, 203-923-3143, shannon@scratchmm.com

SOURCE CloudBolt Software

Related Links

https://www.cloudbolt.io

