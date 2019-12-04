CloudBolt Software Joins the AWS Partner Network Global Startup Program, Bringing Orchestration and Self-Service IT of Cloud-Native AWS Resources to Enterprises

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudBolt Software , a leading cloud management platform provider for the enterprise, announced today that it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) Global Startup Program. The APN Global Startup is a unique "white glove" support and go-to-market (GTM) Program for selected startup APN Partners, allowing them to build on their AWS expertise, better serve shared customers, and accelerate growth. To be selected for the APN Global Startup Program, CloudBolt Software had to meet a range of pre-defined criteria, including demonstrated product/market fit for their enterprise technology, backing and recommendation from a top-tier venture capital firm, and a strategic commitment to building their AWS and cloud expertise.

The APN Global Startup Program enables qualifying startups to achieve product design wins and greater visibility, while also generating leads and other commercial opportunities. Qualifying startups also gain access to APN resources and dedicated Startup Partner Development Managers (PDM) with deep AWS knowledge and startup business experience. By becoming an APN Global Startup Partner, CloudBolt Software will receive benefits including a tailor-made plan for mapping their needs and opportunities to a selection of AWS services and APN programs, as well as promotion support to drive visibility and awareness around their offering. CloudBolt will also receive assistance selling and deploying innovative solutions on behalf of AWS shared end-customers.

"CloudBolt is honored to join the APN Global Startup Program," said Brian Kelly, chief executive officer of CloudBolt Software. "Our team is dedicated to helping enterprises achieve their technology goals by leveraging the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation that AWS provides. By integrating CloudBolt with AWS, enterprise IT gains an easy way to deliver AWS resources like compute, networking, and storage--quickly, cost-effectively, and securely—to developers and application teams. This powerful combination results in greater agility and productivity for the business."

In today's rapidly growing era of cloud computing, enterprises face key challenges that can prevent them from achieving their growth objectives quickly and efficiently. These include the need for better visibility into their public cloud environments, reducing shadow IT and runaway IT spending, and embracing new technologies like containerization and serverless computing. Using CloudBolt and AWS , enterprises can harness the power of cloud-native resources available in AWS from CloudBolt. This ensures organizations can scale AWS offerings on-demand while enabling IT to manage the lifecycle of those resources—provisioning, configuration, and day-2 operations—all within CloudBolt's cloud management platform.

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. The APN is a global program helping partners build a successful AWS-based business, by helping organizations build, market, and sell their offerings. The APN provides valuable business, technical, and marketing support to help startups achieve exponential growth.

Learn more about CloudBolt and AWS or download CloudBolt in AWS Marketplace.

About CloudBolt

CloudBolt is the leading cloud management platform for the enterprise. Deployed in minutes, CloudBolt helps IT unify orchestration and automate provisioning of their hybrid cloud resources—quickly, cost-effectively, and securely—while providing developers with anywhere, anytime access to those resources through a self-service catalog. Today, CloudBolt is deployed in the world's largest enterprises, across all industries including financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, technology services, and more. For more information, visit www.cloudbolt.io or follow us on Twitter @CloudBoltSW.

