Cloudbound™ Opens in New Rochelle, NY: A New Playspace for Families with Toddlers and Little Kids Ages 0-6

Cloudbound New Rochelle is The Brand's First Location in Nationwide Planning to Serve Families During the Earliest Stage of Their Children's Lives

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloudbound, a first-of-its-kind 18,000-square-foot playspace designed specifically for babies, toddlers, and young children ages 0-6, officially opened its doors in New Rochelle, offering families a magical destination to play, connect, and create lasting memories. During its grand opening Saturday event, Cloudbound hosted over 1,600 kids, parents, and loved ones - and signed 1,000 annual memberships within just a few days.

Cloudbound

Imagined by the same parent company as Sky Zone® trampoline parks and designed in partnership with the country's leading childhood development experts, Cloudbound combines the energy of a playground with the wonder of a children's museum. From giant spiral slides and castle-inspired obstacle courses for preschoolers to sensory-rich interactive zones for babies and toddlers, every corner is crafted to spark curiosity, imagination, and growth. Cloudbound is located at 80 Nardozzi Place, a property owned and managed by Simone Development Companies.

"As a company, we listened to our guests seeking more meaningful play for their children during the most formative years," said Dave Hoffmann, CEO of Sky Zone. "After intentional research in this area, we are thrilled to announce the launch of Cloudbound, the newest space for kids to play. Focused on both mental and physical development in the crucial early stages, Cloudbound delivers engaging experiences for young children while giving families a new way to connect and build community."

Parents will love thoughtfully designed amenities that make every visit a highlight in their day: comfortable seating with clear sightlines, quiet rooms, lactation spaces, stroller parking, private party rooms, and even an espresso bar in the full-service café — all created with families navigating the first years of parenthood in mind. As the time parents spend with their children has doubled over the past 20 years — adding roughly seven extra hours per week ( source ) — Cloudbound ensures that time shared is comfortable for parents, enriching for littles, and joyful for the whole community.

Key Highlights:

Whimsical, Interactive Play Experiences Backed by Early Childhood Development Research: Giant spiral and airplane slides, rainbow bridges, and castle-inspired climbing structures pair with musical walls, light panels, building-block zones, tummy-time mats, and cloud-soft areas - inviting children from a few months old through early childhood to imagine, explore, and safely challenge themselves through movement and sensory play.

"Cloudbound reflects a deep understanding of early childhood and the realities of modern parenting," said Josh Rathweg, President of Cloudbound. "The early years of parenting are a critical time not only for children's development, but for the formation of long-lasting family friendships. Cloudbound was designed to support both individualized play for kids and intentional community-building opportunities for parents."

For operating hours, membership pricing, and more information, please visit: www.cloudbound.com

Follow along on Instagram: @cloudboundkids

About Cloudbound™

Cloudbound™ is a reimagined playspace for the earliest years of childhood - designed not only to spark discovery in children ages 0-6, but also to meet the real needs of modern parents. Backed by the creators of the Sky Zone brand and grounded in research from leading developmental experts, the Cloudbound concept blends the wonder of a children's museum with the energy of a playground in a setting that has been as well-considered for adults as it has been for kids. As a true third space for young families, Cloudbound parks will offer enriching, open-ended play for children alongside a clean, comfortable, and design-forward environment for caregivers. Coming soon to New York, Washington, D.C., and more cities near you.

