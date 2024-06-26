Cloudburst Technologies and Chainalysis Announce Groundbreaking OSINT Integration, Enabling Focused Deep and Dark Web Coverage in Blockchain Investigations

NEW YORK, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloudburst Technologies (www.burst.cloud), the market leader in off-chain intelligence data for the digital asset market, and Chainalysis (www.chainalysis.com), the blockchain analysis company, are proud to announce a strategic partnership aimed at rethinking the role of deep and dark web data in cryptocurrency investigations. This groundbreaking integration will provide a robust new approach in identifying and mitigating illicit online activities that touch on digital assets.

Unified Solution for Enhanced Security

The partnership brings together Cloudburst Technologies' cutting-edge deep and dark web monitoring capabilities–tailored to crypto fraud and crafted using AI–with Chainalysis' state-of-the-art blockchain analysis platform. By harnessing the power of traditional Web2 OSINT data, this unified solution delivers comprehensive insights into the illicit underworld that exploits the relative pseudonymity of the Internet and blockchain technology. Chainalysis identifies the ways criminals move funds in today's complex Web3 universe–and Cloudburst helps to answer the fundamental contextual questions around these actors, including what motivates them and what they may do next.

Key Benefits:

Comprehensive Threat Detection: Merging dark web intelligence with blockchain analytics offers a complete view of threat landscapes, enabling organizations to stay ahead of emerging threats and proactively safeguard their assets. Enhanced Investigative Capabilities: Investigators can trace cryptocurrency transactions linked to illicit actor profiles from the dark web, providing critical insights for law enforcement and regulatory bodies. Real-Time Alerts and Reporting: The integration ensures continuous monitoring and real-time alerts, allowing organizations to stay ahead of emerging threats and safeguard their assets proactively. Improved Compliance and Risk Management: Financial institutions and businesses can strengthen their compliance programs by utilizing the integrated solution to identify and prevent money laundering, fraud , and other financial crimes.

Expert Insights

"This partnership is a fundamental meeting of minds, creating a powerful union of on-chain and off-chain intelligence. It marks a significant leap forward for our partners across the globe," said Evan Kohlmann, CEO of Cloudburst Technologies. "This partnership provides our clients with an unparalleled and seamless ability to discover hidden threats in the cyber landscape and trace their financial transactions on the blockchain."

"As cryptocurrency is starting to lay the foundation for a new financial infrastructure and becoming more ubiquitous, bad actors are increasingly using it as their financial rails for all types of illicit activity. This ranges from crypto-native crime like darknet market operations to previously fiat-based money laundering activity connected to activities like narcotics trafficking and fraud," said Shannon Hughes, Senior Director, Head of Business Development and Partnerships. "Our partnership with Cloudburst brings additional contextual analysis to help investigators identify suspicious flows across all crime types, providing valuable intelligence to investigators across government agencies and compliance groups."

Availability

The integrated solution is available to customers of both Cloudburst Technologies and Chainalysis. Your OSINT tab will never be the same.

**About Cloudburst Technologies**

Founded in 2022, Cloudburst Technologies is the leading provider of off-chain intelligence data relating to digital assets and financial crime, enabling analysts to delve beneath the surface and pinpoint individuals or groups responsible. This approach helps identify the culprits and also assists in the proactive anticipation of possible future events. Our investors include Strategic Cyber Ventures, Coinbase Ventures, Bloccelerate VC, CoinFund, and In-Q-Tel.

The Cloudburst toolset allows for a beyond-the-horizon view.

For more information, visit http://www.burst.cloud.

**About Chainalysis**

Chainalysis is the blockchain data platform, making it easy to connect the movement of digital assets to real-world services. Organizations can track illicit activity, manage risk exposure, and develop innovative market solutions with intelligent customer insights. Our mission is to build trust in blockchains, blending safety and security with an unwavering commitment to growth and innovation.

For more information, visit http://www.chainalysis.com.

This press release marks a significant milestone in the fight against cybercrime, highlighting the innovative efforts of Cloudburst Technologies and Chainalysis in providing advanced investigative solutions for the modern digital landscape.

