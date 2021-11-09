Cloudbyz Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Certification for Quality Management

CHICAGO, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloudbyz Inc., an innovative digital solutions provider for organizations that specialize in Clinical Research, Life Sciences, and Biopharmacy, announces receiving the ISO 9001:2015 certification.

ISO 9001:2015 is a globally recognized quality standard developed and published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). The certification authenticates organizations' use of the ISO model to build an effective quality management system. The standard is based on several quality management principles, including strong customer focus, the involvement of organizations' upper management and leadership structures, an outlined, process-based approach, and ongoing improvement of the quality management approach.

Cloudbyz's ISO 9001:2015 certificate was issued by Bureau Veritas (India) Pvt. Ltd, an organization globally renowned for over a century in the testing, inspection, and certification of quality management standards.

Commenting on Cloudbyz's certification, Cloudbyz CEO Dinesh Kashyap stated "Our ISO 9001:2015 certification is confirmation of our ongoing commitment to the highest quality, compliance, and safety. The Cloudbyz culture is built on a commitment to both our customers and our employees, that we will only deliver the highest quality products, solutions, and services."

Mr. Kashyap continues: "We created a quality policy that recognizes the significant role our employees play in the quality of Cloudbyz products and services."

About Cloudbyz

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Naperville, IL, USA, Cloudbyz is a groundbreaking, innovative provider of cloud and digital solutions to the life sciences and clinical research industries. The company offers a portfolio of end-to-end SaaS solutions for several industry requirements including solutions for Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS), Patient Recruitment, eTMF, EDC, eConsent, ePRO, eCOA, Decentralized Clinical Trial Management, Safety & Pharmacovigilance, Clinical Trial Budget & Financial Management, Risk-based Monitoring, and Project Portfolio Management, amongst other solutions. Learn more about Cloudbyz at www.cloudbyz.com.

Media Contact:

Medha Datar, Director, Clinical Solutions, Cloudbyz Inc.

4320 Winfield Road, Suite 200, Warrenville, IL 60555 USA

Phone: +1 (312)-763-8040

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.cloudbyz.com

SOURCE Cloudbyz

Related Links

https://www.cloudbyz.com/

