CloudCADI-A One-Stop Cloud FinOps Product is Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amadis Technologies Inc. announced the availability of CloudCADI as an Azure Managed Application in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, the Microsoft online store that provides Azure applications and services for customer use, while leveraging the scalability, reliability, and agility of Azure in shaping business strategies.

Amadis specializes in Cloud FinOps, offering targeted solutions to optimize customers' cloud spend. Their product CloudCADI [Cognitive and Actionable Data Insights] enables enterprises to SPEND RIGHT on cloud with key features like,

Cloud-Native Development using Platform-Based Observability Components.

Self-Service Analytics

Externalized Business Rule Engine

Actionable Recommendations

Chargeback/Showback/Visibility

End-to-End Automation

ML based Prediction Models

Alerts

Role-Based Dashboard View

"Our transition to the cloud brought new challenges, particularly in controlling costs. Advanced actionable recommendations from CloudCADI gave us multiple options to implement cost-saving measures, without compromising performance. Its clear-cut dashboards, non-intrusive nature and budgeting features have empowered us to easily visualize and manage cloud expenses, allowing us to focus on innovation rather than on budget overruns. It's truly a must-have for any business venturing into the cloud," says Nick Krmpotich, Sr Director, Engineering, DigiKey Electronics, a satisfied CloudCADI customer.

"Ever since we started our journey to deploy our product-led cloud FinOps solutions to our customers, ease of use and superior customer experience, has been our prime focus. CloudCADI being live in Azure Marketplace, will now enable our customers worldwide, easy access in a matter of clicks," proudly says, Madhu Kumar, Founder & CEO, Amadis Technologies.

Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft said, "We're pleased to welcome CloudCADI to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe. Azure Marketplace offers world-class quality experiences from global trusted partners, with solutions tested to work seamlessly with Azure."

"For the past several quarters, we have been using CloudCADI Azure version on Preview and have benefitted immensely while implementing the continuous recommendations, look forward to consuming CloudCADI as an Azure Managed App soon," says, Anbarasan Kuppusamy (Anbu), Chief Information Officer, GSM LLC, a happy client of CloudCADI.

Amadis is an emerging leader in the Cloud FinOps space is headquartered in New Jersey, USA with Development Centers in India (Chennai IITM Research Park and Nagercoil, Tamilnadu)

For more information, please contact :

Sindhu Priya Dhanabalan,

Marketing & Alliances Executive

[email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2337876/Amadis_Technologies_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Amadis Technologies Inc.