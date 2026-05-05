CloudCapsule Launches Manage, Introducing a New Operating Model for MSP Security

New action layer transforms Microsoft 365 security from assessment to scalable remediation and provable outcomes

DENVER, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudCapsule, the MSP security platform designed to assess, remediate, and prove security outcomes in a single workflow, today announced the general availability of Manage, a new product tier that serves as the action layer of its Microsoft 365 security platform.

With Manage, CloudCapsule moves beyond assessment into execution, enabling managed service providers (MSPs) to not only identify security gaps but fix them at scale and continuously prove outcomes to clients.

The launch comes at a critical moment for MSPs. Cyber insurance claims are being denied at increasing rates due to basic control failures such as missing multi-factor authentication, while small and mid-sized businesses face significant operational risk following breaches.

At the same time, most security tools remain focused on alerting after incidents occur. CloudCapsule takes a fundamentally different approach by enabling MSPs to operate left of boom, addressing risk before it turns into an incident.

From Assessment to Action

CloudCapsule was built on one premise: identifying risk is not enough. MSPs are responsible for fixing it and proving that it was fixed.

"Most tools stop at telling you what's wrong," said Nick Ross, CEO of CloudCapsule. "But MSPs don't get paid to observe problems. They get paid to fix them and prove it. Manage is the missing layer that makes that possible at scale."

Built on top of CloudCapsule Analyze, which delivers rapid assessment across more than 250 Microsoft 365 controls, Manage introduces a structured execution layer that enables MSPs to:

Remediate security gaps instantly or through guided workflows

Standardize configurations across tenants

Enable junior technicians to perform complex fixes with confidence

Continuously monitor for drift so fixes remain intact

This transforms security from a periodic assessment exercise into a continuous operational system.

Closing the Gap Between What's Found and What's Fixed

Historically, the biggest challenge in Microsoft 365 security has not been visibility, but execution.

CloudCapsule eliminates the gap between discovery and remediation through:

Pre-built Capsules that deploy validated security baselines in minutes

that deploy validated security baselines in minutes Guided workflows that reduce reliance on senior engineering resources

that reduce reliance on senior engineering resources Quick fixes for immediate remediation of common issues

Every action is verified, tracked, and documented, creating a defensible record of what changed and why.

Built for the People Who Have to Prove It

CloudCapsule is designed for the operators inside MSPs who must translate technical work into business value, including vCISOs, security leads, and account managers.

Because every client conversation ultimately comes down to three questions:

What's wrong?

What did you fix?

Why does it matter?

"Having run an MSP, I know how hard it is to show clients what actually changed," said Dan Johnson, Global Channel Chief at CloudCapsule. "We built this so MSPs can walk into every conversation with clear, defensible proof."

"Cloud Capsule has taken my team's ability to go into a customer environment and get it into a healthy state in a fraction of the time it used to take," said Joshua Harry, Microsoft Cloud & Security Practice Lead, Global Data Systems. "We used to create policies manually—all the Defender policies, conditional access—all those things we had to do manually. Now all they have to do is push a button, and it remediates. That is super powerful."

"Every time I have a meeting with a client, I'm literally just showing them Cloud Capsule constantly," said Brian Ellis, MSP Owner/Fractional CTO. "In here, I could literally just screen share inside of their co-managed tenant and go, here's all the red stuff, here's how we can remediate this right now, here's a custom playbook we already have that we can drop in—this is exactly what it's going to do."

"Before Cloud Capsule, Microsoft 365 assessments were very manual and very time-intensive," said Doug Picke, President, Global Data Systems. "We could get those answers, but we had to sit with someone who could answer 100 questions on a questionnaire before taking the next step. This has allowed us to really condense those timeframes and get to a quick enough, timely decision-making process with an executive-level sponsor."

Meeting the Moment: Insurance, Compliance, and Accountability

As cyber insurance requirements tighten and audits become more rigorous, MSPs are being held accountable not just for identifying risk, but for proving remediation.

CloudCapsule enables this by:

Mapping findings to frameworks such as CIS, NIST, and Essential 8

Generating audit-ready documentation automatically

Tracking every change, exception, and decision over time

This ensures that security is not only performed, but provable in a way that insurers and auditors require.

A New Operating Model for MSP Security

Beyond technology, CloudCapsule introduces a new economic model for delivering security services.

Analyze provides flat-rate, unlimited tenant assessments, allowing MSPs to evaluate their entire customer base without incremental cost

provides flat-rate, unlimited tenant assessments, allowing MSPs to evaluate their entire customer base without incremental cost Manage delivers scalable remediation, transforming security from custom, labor-intensive work into standardized, repeatable execution

This shift enables MSPs to move from reactive security and alert-driven workflows to a proactive, structured model focused on prevention and measurable outcomes.

Availability

CloudCapsule Manage is available now. Analyze remains available as a standalone offering.

For more information or to request a demo, visit cloudcapsule.io.

About CloudCapsule

CloudCapsule is a Microsoft 365 security platform built for managed service providers. The platform combines rapid posture assessment across more than 250 controls with guided remediation, continuous monitoring, and client-facing reporting, enabling MSPs to identify risk, resolve it, and prove the impact in a single workflow.

About Nick Ross

Nick Ross is CEO of CloudCapsule and a three-time Microsoft MVP. He is the creator of T-Minus 365, a leading Microsoft 365 security and operations channel with more than 32,000 subscribers and 2.9 million lifetime views. CloudCapsule was recognized as a CRN Startups to Watch 2025 company.

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Contact:

Amanda Lee

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SOURCE CloudCapsule