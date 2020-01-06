CloudCar Announces New Partnerships With BYTON EV And Unveils Their Latest Infotainment Cloud Platform, Starting In The New Land Rover Defender At CES 2020

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudCar, Inc. a Silicon Valley company and leading provider of infotainment services for the automotive industry, today announced extended deployment of its next-generation cloud services platform, now live in Jaguar Land Rover's latest in-vehicle infotainment system, Pivi Pro. This innovative system is being shown at the 2020 Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas, NV in the new Land Rover Defender. CloudCar has also announced a new partnership with BYTON Electric Vehicles, as well as justDrive™ X, the future of the automotive personal assistant, being shown for the first time at CES 2020.

The CloudCar platform provides an on-board and cloud-based infrastructure improving the user experience for media, mobility, productivity, communication and smart home domains. Content provider APIs are normalized by CloudCar for each domain and can be invoked by both the IVI touch interface and natural language processing through a unified interface for in-vehicle content delivery. Further, CloudCar can enrich the infotainment user experience through personalization across domains, enabling a "user profile" in the cloud that is accessible from any compatible vehicle.

NEW LAND ROVER DEFENDER:

CloudCar's latest infotainment offering is now available in Jaguar Land Rover's new connected services, including extended domains within media, places, productivity, and calendaring – all seamlessly integrated within the New Land Rover Defender 90 and 110 Pivi Pro in-vehicle system.

"CloudCar brings the very best in next-generation innovative cloud-based infotainment solutions to our drivers," said Peter Virk Director of Connected Car & Future Technology, Jaguar Land Rover. "CES offers a glimpse into Jaguar Land Rover's high-tech future, including the Pivi Pro, which with CloudCar's infotainment services will enhance and generate a completely customized customer experience."

New Defender owners can easily access content, including premium subscription and streaming services such as Spotify, TuneIn and Deezer, find the best-rated restaurants and other relevant locations or receive notification reminders for upcoming meetings and appointments. In addition, the platform allows drivers to reserve on-street or off-street guaranteed parking and enables Pivi Pro to manage multiple user profile accounts for increased personalization. Content provider updates are carried out in the cloud, so services are always up to date. Customers can also take their digital landscape with them when swapping between Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles, providing instant familiarity in multi-car households within whichever vehicle is being driven.

Jaguar Land Rover is the first global automotive manufacturer to use CloudCar's latest cloud-based services platform bringing new levels of customer convenience to the Pivi Pro infotainment system. CloudCar's relationship with Jaguar Land Rover dates back to 2014 when the company developed a voice-activated connected car application called justDrive™ as an exclusive feature for Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles. After partnering more closely with Jaguar Land Rover in 2017, CloudCar then completed their product development of the Online Media Application, bringing cloud-based media streaming services into the vehicle and on the road. Today, CloudCar supports the automotive market globally with local service integration, including China.

BYTON PARTNERSHIP:

CloudCar has been announced as a new partner to BYTON with intent to bring their innovative infotainment content and services to the BYTON digital platform in the future. BYTON has created a groundbreaking user-interface by combining multiple screens – including the impressive 48-inch wide BYTON Stage – with user interaction options through voice, touch, facial and gesture recognition. This platform will enable truly unique experiences for both driver and passengers while interacting with the endless range of content that is available in-vehicle today through intelligent, cloud-connected services.

"With its flexible and robust service integration platform, CloudCar allows us to showcase our unique BYTON Stage while being backed by technology compatible with a wide range of configurations", said Neil Banerjee, Head of Digital Product and Program Management, Digital Engineering at BYTON.

"CloudCar is proud to be selected as a key enabling technology partner for the new BYTON digital platform," said Philipp Popov, Chief Executive Officer, CloudCar, Inc. "Combining their unique interaction capabilities with our production-proven infotainment platform that simplifies access to compelling content from numerous providers across multiple content domains will greatly enhance the overall mobility experience for active drivers and their passengers. We are excited for the incredible use cases that this combination of technologies will enable."

INTRODUCING justDrive™ X:

CloudCar will unveil justDrive™ X, the future of the automotive personal assistant, for the first time at CES 2020. justDrive™ X continues the journey to bring driver's digital lives into the car by linking personal media including Spotify, Deezer, Amazon Music, as well as productivity accounts such as Google Calendar and Microsoft directly to the infotainment system. justDrive™ X offers simplified infotainment communication through HMI content integration and natural voice interaction. justDrive™ X also enhances the mobility experience with predictive services for destinations, charges, fuel management, situational parking, media recommendations and productivity on the road, including offering one-touch dialing.

For automakers, justDrive™ X's updated reporting dashboard tool helps visually track and analyze insights of customer data creating additional value through predicting scenarios and providing relevant information to help drive customer satisfaction on the road.

"The launch and deployment of justDrive X is an important milestone for us as we expand our portfolio to support additional domains globally. We continue to work towards an intuitive, personalized and predictive in-car experience by analyzing the vehicle's context and the driver's needs and behavior," said Philipp Popov, Chief Executive Officer, CloudCar, Inc.

