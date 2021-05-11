CloudCard, Inc. Selects Arroweye Solutions as Card Fulfillment Partner

HENDERSON, Nev., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arroweye Solutions, the only provider of just-in-time payment cards has been selected as the card production and fulfillment provider for CloudCard, a next-gen issuer processing platform.

CloudCard's next-gen card issuance and digital banking platform enables API-driven integration offering instant program launch for Fintechs and Program Managers needing smart payment solutions. Arroweye was selected for its on-demand contactless and EMV card fulfillment capabilities to support CloudCard's delivery of secure and configurable payment solutions.

"Turnaround time is crucial to compete in the rapidly-evolving digital payments market that has been accelerated by the pandemic. Arroweye's on-demand printing capabilities allow us to put cards in customers' hands faster," said Usman Baig, CloudCard Founder & CEO. "Streamlining our fulfillment capabilities supports our push to get our business' card programs up and running quickly."

Arroweye's technology-driven card marketing and fulfillment platform delivers low risk, and customized card campaigns within days to launch EMV card programs faster to build customer affinity. Its EMV on-demand provides a no-inventory, highly flexible solution and the agility to launch a new program.

"The ability to quickly onboard business customers and provide EMV cards on-demand to prepaid and debit program customers sets CloudCard apart," added Mica Moseley, Arroweye's Chief Revenue Officer. "We are thrilled to support CloudCard's mission to help more Fintechs navigate the payments ecosystem with greater ease."

--

About Arroweye Solutions

Arroweye Solutions is the only provider of just-in-time payments cards for banks, credit unions, neobanks and other fintech businesses. Arroweye meets new industry demands through innovative technologies and manufacturing processes that provide unmatched flexibility and scalability, cost-effective production, and high-quality products delivered with unmatched speed. The company's patented production methods deliver any sized order on time, every time. Founded in 2000, Arroweye cards, including EMV and dual interface, are approved by Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, and UnionPay. For more information, visit arroweye.com.

About CloudCard, Inc.

CloudCard is a next-gen card issuance and digital banking platform that offers a true consumer-centric architecture with cutting-edge payment solutions to implement modern use cases for fintechs, neobanks, and program managers. CloudCard empowers its partners to launch smart payment solutions globally including but not limited to digital banking, mobile wallets, debit, virtual, corporate expense, multi-currency travel , instant payments, smart budgeting and cryptocurrency card solutions. For more information, visit cloudcardinc.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Anna Kragie

815.751.9192

[email protected]

SOURCE Arroweye Solutions

Related Links

https://www.arroweye.com

