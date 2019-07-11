CloudCheckr Achieves AWS Microsoft Workloads Competency Status

Achieving the AWS Microsoft Workloads Competency differentiates CloudCheckr as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that provides specialized demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success with a specific focus on workloads based on post-migration automation, health management, cost management, threat management, inventory, and reporting. To receive the designation, APN Partners must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

"CloudCheckr is proud to achieve AWS Microsoft Workloads Competency status," said Elissa Livingston, Vice President of Strategic Alliances. "Our inclusion as a launch partner underscores the commitment CloudCheckr has to delivering innovative one dashboard cloud management for the diverse technology portfolio our customers require on AWS infrastructure."

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

"We did not want to implement a [cloud security] solution completely on our own, because this is not our business focus," said Friedrich Glöckner, Systems Architect at Siemens Mobility Services. One of the first post-migration recommendations CloudCheckr provided for Siemens' Railigent® Application Suite was that Railigent did not need the more expensive RDS Microsoft SQL Server Standard Edition and could save 30-40% in RDS costs by switching to the RDS Microsoft SQL Server Web Edition. "Not only did security improve immediately, but so did cost monitoring."

Only CloudCheckr provides one dashboard cloud management across Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud with independent cost management and comprehensive security & compliance built for the scale of modern enterprises and public sector. Our multi-functional platform—cloud cost optimization, cloud security, cloud compliance, and cloud automation—is highly configured for the unique needs of services providers (MSPs) and federal agencies. CloudCheckr simplifies the way IT, finance, and security teams improve cloud governance, strengthen security posture, automate key tasks, and save money in the cloud. For more information about CloudCheckr, visit www.cloudcheckr.com , connect with CloudCheckr on LinkedIn , Twitter , YouTube , or subscribe to the CloudCheckr Resource Center .

