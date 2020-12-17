CloudCheckr Announces API Integration with the AWS Well-Architected Tool

BOSTON, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudCheckr ™, the total visibility cloud insights platform, announced today a new API integration with the AWS Well-Architected Tool. This announcement comes on the heels of CloudCheckr's integration with AWS Control Tower.

The AWS Well-Architected Tool enables customers to review the state of their workloads and compare them to the latest Amazon Web Services (AWS) architectural best practices. CloudCheckr CMx™ now provides a complete API integration with the AWS Well-Architected Tool, enabling customers to track and optimize resources in their cloud environments with real-time data insights.

"As a testament to our long-standing relationship with AWS, we're excited to offer our customers seamless integration with the AWS Well-Architected Tool," said Tim McKinnon, CEO at CloudCheckr. "With API access from CloudCheckr CMx to the AWS Well-Architected Tool, users can now track their workloads' architectural milestones for improved insights and planning."

AWS launched APIs for the AWS Well-Architected Tool to support the seamless custom integrations of AWS Partner Network (APN) solutions into the AWS Well-Architected Tool. With these APIs, customers can use APN Partner solutions to effectively govern workloads using the AWS Well-Architected Framework.

Following CloudCheckr's recent integration with AWS Control Tower, customers can use both AWS Control Tower and the AWS Well-Architected Tool to ensure new accounts are set up properly, meet compliance requirements and follow architectural best practices. If accounts do not meet those standards, users may become exposed to excessive cloud storage costs, poor resource utilization and/or security vulnerabilities. By using both tools together during implementation, customers' cloud infrastructures are fully secured and optimized.

CloudCheckr is available in AWS Marketplace where customers can request a thorough audit of their cloud infrastructures to see where they can improve security and compliance, as well as save money with better cloud management.

To learn more about CloudCheckr, visit CloudCheckr.com .

About CloudCheckr

CloudCheckr delivers 30% savings on public cloud costs while managing cloud security and regulatory compliance risks. Our total visibility platform works across multiple public clouds and hybrid workloads—making immediate cost savings achievable from the most complex cloud infrastructure. From government agencies to large enterprise and managed service providers, CloudCheckr customers deploy our SaaS solution to secure, manage, and govern the most sensitive environments in the world. Our industry-leading products for cost management, billing & invoicing, cloud security, compliance, resource inventory & optimization, and cloud automation include CloudCheckr CMx, CMx High Security, CMx Federal, and CloudCheckr Finance Manager. For more information, visit CloudCheckr.com , connect with CloudCheckr on LinkedIn , or explore the CloudCheckr Resource Center .

