CloudCheckr Announces Strategic Business Partner Program

The new Business Partner Program delivers the business expertise, sales enablement tools, and cloud technology that MSPs and resellers require to profitably grow their cloud services practice. Based on the CloudCheckr cloud management platform (CMP), resellers enrolled in the program receive access to a partner-first dedicated team aligned to their specific business development requirements.

"Our partners have long used CloudCheckr to generate margin, engage their customers and deliver secure, well-managed cloud environments—in a single platform," said Elissa Livingston, Vice President of Strategic Alliances and Partner Programs at CloudCheckr. "We are enhancing our commitment to world-class business partner enablement with a partner-centric go-to-market strategy that provides the tools, resources, and support that our business partners need to differentiate and win in this highly competitive space. The CloudCheckr Business Partner program is unmatched among cloud management vendors."

"The partnership with CloudCheckr over the years has been a driving force in our ability to provide customers deep insight into spend, security, and management of their cloud environments," said JHC Technology Vice President Matt Jordan. "As part of the Strategic Business Partner Program, we look forward to an even tighter alignment with the CloudCheckr team with hands-on support for ourselves and our customers, and the joint marketing initiatives available with the launch of the new program."

Supporting our worldwide channel enablement are program enhancements including:

Differentiated cloud services offerings—powered by the cloud management platform that secures, manages, and governs the most sensitive environments in the world

Go-to-market strategy that takes profit margin growth from single to double-digits

Highly engaged relationships that lead to additional services revenues and greater trusted advisor status for customers and prospects

White label and co-branding options that enhance the business partner's brand

Custom marketing campaigns to strengthen messaging for vertical and persona-based segmentation with focused customer targeting

Demand generation activities for Business Partners focused on ROI creation

Opportunities to participate in marketing campaigns, joint webinars, and live events

For a one-on-one partner consultation, schedule a meeting with CloudCheckr at the AWS re:Invent 2019 conference, December 2-5, where the company is an APN Technology Partner Gold Sponsor. For more information on Partner Programs at CloudCheckr, visit Powered by CloudCheckr .

About CloudCheckr

Only CloudCheckr delivers total visibility, making the most complex cloud infrastructures easy to manage. CloudCheckr customers deploy our total visibility platform to secure, manage, and govern the most sensitive environments in the world—from government agencies to large enterprises to MSPs. CloudCheckr industry-leading solutions include Cost Management, FinanceManager, Cloud Security, Total Compliance, Inventory & Utilization, and Cloud Automation. For more information visit www.cloudcheckr.com , connect with CloudCheckr on LinkedIn , or subscribe to the CloudCheckr Resource Center .

