CloudCheckr Concludes 2020 with Rapid Growth as Customers Manage their Cloud Infrastructure at Scale

ROCHESTER, N.Y. and BOSTON, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudCheckr today announced record-setting growth as cloud-centric organizations turn to the CloudCheckr CMx platform to actively and easily control cloud cost, security and resources. Companies, public sector organizations and service providers now manage more than $4 billion in annualized cloud spend on CloudCheckr CMx. Additionally, CloudCheckr's 2020 revenue growth was its largest in company history.

CloudCheckr Adoption Fueled by All Major Customer Segments

CloudCheckr's partners – including cloud service providers and distributors – and public sector businesses experienced recurring revenue growth of 55% and nearly 70%, respectively. Through new and expanded relationships, such as Smartronix , half of the 20 largest public cloud service providers now rely on CloudCheckr to more profitably deliver high-quality services to customers.

"From CloudCheckr's invoicing features to compliance frameworks, our MSP partners are enabled to manage multiple customer environments from a single platform – making them more efficient, more profitable, and most importantly, more secure," said Kevin Kareth, Director of IaaS for Ingram Micro. "We have seen that our partners who have embraced platforms like CloudCheckr grow faster and have less customer churn than those who try to manage or build a platform on their own."

IT organizations at companies of all sizes, including Jam City , adopted CloudCheckr CMx in record numbers to address challenges in managing their public cloud environments. CloudCheckr helps these companies better monitor the growing number of projects and users provisioning and accessing cloud services, keep up with quickly evolving product options from cloud providers and comply with increasingly stringent and complex regulations and frameworks.

Company to Continue Heavy Investment in Industry Validated Platform

Over the past year, CloudCheckr delivered significant product innovation that was subsequently recognized by key influencers and standards bodies. Product and company highlights include:

Driven by a market-leading R&D investment, the launch of the company's next-generation platform, CloudCheckr CMx. CloudCheckr CMx is built to optimize and control public cloud costs, security and assets for organizations requiring cloud management breadth and depth.

Being named a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave TM : Cloud Cost Monitoring Optimization Q4 2020 report. The report noted that reference customers praised CloudCheckr's CMx release as a 'game-changer' for its upgraded UI and experience. Forrester also highlighted that CloudCheckr pairs cost optimization with compliance checks.

: Cloud Cost Monitoring Optimization Q4 2020 report. The report noted that reference customers praised CloudCheckr's CMx release as a 'game-changer' for its upgraded UI and experience. Forrester also highlighted that CloudCheckr pairs cost optimization with compliance checks. Becoming the first, and still only, cloud management solution to achieve Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Ready status with its CMx Federal offering. FedRAMP provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization, and monitoring for cloud services and is one of the most rigorous compliance processes a vendor can undertake.

Several new key senior leaders joining to deliver superior customer support, engineering and go-to-market execution. These additions include Mike Kaplan , who recently joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer, to help drive further growth and build market awareness for best-in-class cloud management strategies and solutions, and Dave Taylor as Vice President of Engineering.

"Last year, in the face of a global pandemic, companies of all shapes and sizes and across every aspect of the IT value chain embraced cloud-forward strategies and increased service adoption. More than ever, organizations need better visibility and intelligence to effectively manage their cloud infrastructure," said Tim McKinnon, Chief Executive Officer, of CloudCheckr. "CloudCheckr will remain laser-focused on supporting increasingly complex customer needs by investing heavily in developing our SaaS platform and innovating while providing world-class support to ensure customer success. With cloud strategy, operations and services becoming core to more companies than ever before, we expect another year of record growth in 2021."

About CloudCheckr

CloudCheckr gives organizations control of their cloud. The CloudCheckr CMx platform proactively analyzes cloud infrastructure to provide customers with visibility, intelligence and automation to better manage and reduce costs, make environments more secure and in compliance, and optimize resources in use. Enterprises, public sector organizations and managed service providers rely on CloudCheckr to help manage and govern $4 billion in spend for their complex and sensitive cloud environments. For more information, visit CloudCheckr.com, connect with CloudCheckr on LinkedIn, or explore the CloudCheckr Resource Center.

CONTACT:

Michael Kaplan

[email protected]

845-304-2346

SOURCE CloudCheckr

Related Links

https://cloudcheckr.com/

