CloudCheckr Raises $15 Million to Accelerate Product Innovation

"This investment will allow us to rapidly accelerate innovation by tripling our product development and engineering headcount," said Tim McKinnon, CEO at CloudCheckr. "With our already unrivaled security and compliance monitoring offerings, CloudCheckr will enter 2020 with the broadest and deepest cloud management feature set for the enterprise, federal, and MSP markets."

CloudCheckr deploys a "Fastest-to-ROI" process, quickly producing cost savings and optimization, and reducing risks for even the largest and most complex businesses. The company is best known for simplifying and securing complex environments, driving widespread adoption with Managed Service Providers—a full 40% of the top 50 MSPs, ranked by ChannelE2E, are powered by CloudCheckr.

"We are focused on expanding our massively scalable architecture and unique financial operations tools," said Jeff Valentine, Chief Product Officer at CloudCheckr. "We strive to change how organizations manage cloud adoption and security, replacing disparate teams and point solutions with a single unified platform that provides total visibility."

In conjunction with the closing of this round, CloudCheckr also announced the appointment of Tarkan Maner as an independent board member. Tarkan is currently CEO at Nexenta by DDN and serves on many boards. He is an executive operator, investor, and adviser in technology. His areas of focus include security, mobility, hyper-converged infrastructures, contextual intelligence, IoT/AI, and open core-centric multi-cloud computing. Tarkan has had many successful exits and held executive roles at Nexenta (acquired by DDN), Dell, Wyse (acquired by Dell), CA (acquired by Broadcom), IBM, Quest, and Sterling Software (acquired by CA). He is a frequent speaker, commentator, and author on current business, economic, and social issues.

"I am looking forward to working with CloudCheckr as they provide total visibility to businesses running in the cloud," said Tarkan Maner, independent board member. "I'm excited to work with the team as they disrupt the way cloud infrastructure and security are managed today."

About CloudCheckr

Only CloudCheckr delivers total visibility, across public cloud, making the most complex cloud infrastructures easy to manage. CloudCheckr customers deploy our total visibility platform to secure, manage, and govern the most sensitive environments in the world—from government agencies to large enterprise to MSPs. Our industry-leading solutions include Cost Optimization, Cloud Security, Total Compliance, FinanceManager, and Advanced Automation. For more information about CloudCheckr, visit www.cloudcheckr.com , connect with CloudCheckr on LinkedIn , Twitter , YouTube , or subscribe to the CloudCheckr Resource Center .

Media Contact

Adam Kranitz

Director of Communications

adam.kranitz@cloudcheckr.com

(585) 794-3764

SOURCE CloudCheckr

Related Links

https://cloudcheckr.com/

