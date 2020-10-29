CloudCheckr Recognized as a Strong Performer Among Cloud Cost Management and Optimization Providers

According to the report, "reference customers praised CloudCheckr for its CMx release, noting that 'it's a game-changer' in terms of upgrading its UI and experience." The report also states that CloudCheckr offers 35 different frameworks, including GDRP, HIPPA, and NIST [800-53]. Customers liked the ease of its one-click compliance checks and CloudCheckr's API completeness, enabling automated workflows into other business applications.

We believe CloudCheckr's ranking of the second-highest score in the strategy category shows the company is well-positioned to deliver even more value going forward.

"In our opinion, Forrester's recognition of CloudCheckr as a Strong Performer reflects our commitment to providing customers with a complete solution to help them monitor their cloud infrastructure," said Jeff Valentine, CTO of CloudCheckr. "We believe that our current product and our future plans set us apart from legacy information technology vendors that are more focused on integration than innovation. The largest companies in the world use CloudCheckr because of our ongoing investment in product growth and focus on business outcomes in the cloud."

The cloud computing market is growing at a rapid pace, despite the effects of the pandemic. Software-as-a-service (SaaS), cloud development, and cloud infrastructure (IaaS) spend is projected to reach $411 billion by 2022 , according to Forrester. With cloud infrastructure complexity continuing to increase alongside growing usage, users, accounts, and instance types, IT professionals increasingly depend upon software to enable visibility, consistency, and scalability of management practices — further deepening the need for cloud management platforms.

As a leading global research and advisory firm, Forrester's comprehensive report gathers data and information based on 27 criteria points to accurately evaluate the market. Forrester rated vendor solutions across a variety of functional categories. CloudCheckr has advanced its current offering and further developed plans for future innovations . CloudCheckr received the highest score possible in the following criteria:

Current Offering — Access and Permissions, Reporting

Strategy — Market Approach, Partner Ecosystem, Execution roadmap

Market Presence — Number of Customers

Complimentary copies of The Forrester Wave™: Cloud Cost Management And Optimization Q4 2020 report are available for download.

About CloudCheckr

CloudCheckr delivers 30% savings on public cloud costs while managing cloud security and regulatory compliance risks. Our total visibility platform works across multiple public clouds and hybrid workloads—making immediate cost savings achievable from the most complex cloud infrastructure. From government agencies to large enterprise and managed service providers, CloudCheckr customers deploy our SaaS solution to secure, manage, and govern the most sensitive environments in the world. Our industry-leading products for cost management, billing & invoicing, cloud security, compliance, resource inventory & optimization, and cloud automation include CloudCheckr CMx, CMx High Security, CMx Federal, and CloudCheckr Finance Manager. For more information, visit CloudCheckr.com , connect with CloudCheckr on LinkedIn , or explore the CloudCheckr Resource Center .

