CloudCheckr Unveils High-Security Cloud Management with AI-based Threat Detection at AWS Public Sector Summit 2019

Running in a High-Security environment brings many advantages including more than 300 rigorous controls in 17 control families from NIST 800-53. NIST 800-53 is published by the National Institute of Standards and Technology, which creates and promotes the standards used by federal agencies to implement the Federal Information Security Management Act (FISMA) and manage other programs designed to protect information and promote information security. The entire environment is created via automation for rigorous and reproducible results, following the Compliance as Code paradigm. For customers, this means faster approvals from an organization's Information Security and Compliance teams. For Compliance Officers, there is less effort to audit compliance. Additionally, CloudCheckr's High-Security environment enables multi-region disaster recovery, AI-based threat detection, and daily automated internal vulnerability scans.

For Availability and Reliability, CloudCheckr High-Security runs in two Availability Zones (two data centers) for a 15-minute Recovery Time Objective (RTO). Single faults such as database instance loss will fail over to the alternate region in just moments. In the unlikely loss of an entire Availability Zone, the CloudCheckr environment will fail over to the alternate automatically. In a Multi-Region Disaster Recovery scenario, in the event both availability zones are lost, there are backups kept in a separate and distinct region.

"Our High-Security environment is fortified to meet the most stringent regulatory compliance frameworks," said Jeff Valentine, Chief Product Officer of CloudCheckr. "Our commercial and public sector customers look to us to ensure our software and service is secure, highly available, and scalable to meet the needs of the largest organizations."

As federal, state, and local governments migrate workloads to the cloud as part of their IT modernization strategy, they utilize purpose-built cloud management platforms such as CloudCheckr to build confidence in public cloud migration and accelerate the adoption of infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS). The largest and most advanced cloud computing customers use CloudCheckr because features such as security, governance, compliance, automation, cost optimization, and billing help them utilize that infrastructure quickly and at a large scale. The addition of High-Security environments further extends this confidence.

CloudCheckr High-Security environments will be available in Q3 2019 and can be previewed at the AWS Public Sector Summit on booth 552. Organizations can also sign up for a demo at cloudcheckr.com/demo .

About CloudCheckr

Only CloudCheckr provides one dashboard cloud management across Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud with independent cost management and comprehensive security & compliance built for the scale of modern enterprises and public sector. Our multi-functional platform—cloud cost optimization, cloud security, cloud compliance, and cloud automation—is highly configured for the unique needs of services providers (MSPs) and federal agencies. With 550+ Best Practice Checks, CloudCheckr simplifies the way IT, finance, and security teams improve cloud governance, strengthen security posture, automate key tasks, and save money in the cloud. For more information about CloudCheckr, visit www.cloudcheckr.com , connect with CloudCheckr on LinkedIn , Twitter , YouTube , or subscribe to the CloudCheckr Resource Center .

