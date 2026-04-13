Cloudcomputing buys UK's Innovate IT to scale international growth and cyber capabilities

Acquisition to boost 2026 business growth and expand delivery capacity fourfold in the UK and US

LISBON, Portugal, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Identity and cybersecurity specialist Cloudcomputing has acquired UK-based Innovate IT Ltd, in a move designed to accelerate its international expansion and deepen its capabilities in digital identity sector.

The deal is expected to lift Cloudcomputing's 2026 growth significantly and increase its delivery capacity in the UK and US by 400%, as demand surges for identity and access management solutions amid rising cyber risk and the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence.

Innovate IT brings two decades of experience in identity, access management and cloud security, with a strong presence in the UK and operations in the United States.

Cloudcomputing, which reported €7 million in revenue in 2025, has delivered more than 600 projects globally and operates across 70 countries, with a direct presence in Portugal, Spain and the UK.

"This acquisition strengthens our capabilities across the full identity value chain, from strategy through to managed services, while reinforcing our approach to identity governance in AI-driven environments, particularly Agentic AI," said Ricardo Martins, CEO of Cloudcomputing.

"For clients, this means a more integrated and robust offering. For us, it significantly enhances our ability to deliver complex, multinational projects while maintaining a focus on control, security and operational efficiency."

The acquisition also broadens the company sector's reach. Alongside its existing footprint in financial services, telecoms, insurance, logistics, legal, education and healthcare, Cloudcomputing will now expand into sports, entertainment and media, the public sector and retail.

Martins added that the deal strengthens the company's position in the UK, where it has operated directly since 2024, and is "an important milestone" in its international growth strategy.

The transaction is part of a broader push combining organic growth with acquisitions, as Cloudcomputing looks to scale internationally and deepens expertise in key cybersecurity and digital identity domains.

Cloudcomputing is part of the Allurity Group, a European cybersecurity platform with around 800 employees across 18 countries, focused on delivering end-to-end security services ranging from threat intelligence to detection and response 24/7.

About Cloudcomputing

Cloudcomputing is a Portuguese company focused on modern identity, mobility and security. Founded in 2010, it supports organizations in complex identity journeys. With 600 projects delivered, 10 million identities managed and projects spanning more than 70 countries, Cloudcomputing works with leading technology partners including Okta, Auth0, SailPoint, Delinea, Oracle, Omnissa, Axway and Dynatrace.

Cloudcomputing is part of the Allurity Group, a group of companies dedicated to cybersecurity with the common mission to promote a safer digital world.

About Allurity Group

Cloudcomputing is part of the Allurity Group, a fast-growing European cybersecurity specialist bringing together leading experts across the continent. With a team of around 800 professionals and a presence in 18 countries, the Allurity Group combines local expertise with European scale to deliver more robust and resilient security solutions.

Driven by the mission to promote a safe digital world, the Allurity Group supports organizations in managing an increasingly complex threat landscape, from prevention through to response. The Group offers a comprehensive portfolio of technology-driven cybersecurity solutions, including threat intelligence, 24/7 managed detection and response services, incident response and proactive consultancy. By integrating these capabilities, the Allurity Group ensures end-to-end protection, built on specialized expertise and strong collaboration across its companies.

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SOURCE Cloudcomputing