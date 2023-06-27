CloudCover ® Joins MEF to Advance Telecom Cybersecurity

News provided by

CloudCover

27 Jun, 2023, 07:00 ET

Unique SASE Security-as-a-Service offering provides network-centric threat prevention platform.

MINNEAPOLIS, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudCover® today announced it has joined MEF, a global industry association of network, cloud, and technology providers accelerating enterprise digital transformation. Joining MEF expands the company's threat prevention cybersecurity protocol to the service provider market. 

CloudCover's unique SASE service, comparable to XDR in some cases, offers a new SASE security-as-a-service never seen in the market. The strategic technology will contribute to MEF's emerging approach to cyber risk ratings, embedded risk control and risk management standards. CloudCover will expand its agentless risk analytics that provides microsecond risk aware/control and further establishes in-network cybersecurity insurance system and methods. 

"Membership in MEF offers an opportunity to engage in business-driven collaboration with leading global organizations. Together, we enable dynamic, trusted, and certified services that empower enterprises to embrace their own digital transformation and grow their business.We welcome CloudCover as the newest addition to our growing, vibrant community of MEF members who are working to progress our cybersecurity work," said Pascal Menezes, CTO, MEF. 

"We are eager to engage with the MEF community and begin collaborating to address the telco industry's cybersecurity challenges to empower enterprise digital transformation," said Stephen Cardot, CEO, CloudCover. "This alliance further expands CloudCover's offering to include telco service providers — yet another endorsement of the scale and confidence that our cybersecurity technology and our cyber insurance platform is capable of providing as it relates to our MEF membership goals."

About MEF

MEF is a global industry association of network, cloud, and technology providers working together to accelerate enterprise digital transformation through a better-together ecosystem. MEF delivers service standards, LSO frameworks and APIs, and training and certification programs for services, technologies, APIs, and professionals. The MEF 3.0 Framework enables automated delivery of standardized Carrier Ethernet, IP, Optical Transport, SD-WAN, SASE, and other services across multiple provider networks. For more information and to hear the latest Executivesat the Edgepodcast visit MEF.netand follow us on LinkedInand Twitter. 

About CloudCover®

CloudCover® is a full-telemetry generative-AI XDR/SASE platform which has reimagined how cybersecurity can protect network infrastructure. By delivering advanced extended network prevention solution that eliminates malware threats at accelerated microsecond response speeds, CloudCover offers a network-centric embedded cybersecurity platform that addresses risk aware, risk control, and risk transfer in real time. CloudCover clients are further enabled inline network cybersecurity insurance solution that is available for enterprise and associations who are finding it difficult to access affordable cyber insurance today. Learn more, visit CLOUDCOVER.netand follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE CloudCover

Also from this source

CloudCover® announces BMS Re as their Broker

CloudCover® announces the strategic partnership with Hylant Global Captive Solutions

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.