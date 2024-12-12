CloudCover Announces the Launch of CoverIT™ Platform: Redefining IT Lifecycle and IT Service Solutions

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudCover, a leader in IT lifecycle management and IT service management solutions, proudly announces the launch of the CoverIT™ Platform, an intelligent suite of software purpose-built for Third-Party Maintenance (TPM), service delivery, and enterprise IT operations. Officially launched in August 2024, CoverIT has already facilitated a seamless migration of partners to its enhanced platform, showcasing its adaptability and user-focused design.

The CoverIT™ Platform integrates three powerful applications—ContractHub™, ServiceHub™, and QuoteHub™—to deliver a seamless solution for managing contracts, service requests, and quoting processes. The platform features an all-in-one-solution or can be integrated by single applications to build the ideal flexible maintenance solution for your company.

Key Features Include:

Purpose-Built for TPM and Enterprises: From contract tracking to vendor coordination, CoverIT ensures optimal resource allocation and transparency.



Streamlined Service Delivery: ServiceHub offers real-time tracking and unified management of service tickets across multiple vendors, enhancing speed and accountability.



Accelerated Quoting: QuoteHub simplifies pricing with precision, empowering faster decision-making, efficient service delivery, and improved client relationships.



Flexible Integration: The platform seamlessly integrates, providing REST APIs, white-label options, and customizable tools to fit diverse business needs.

Leadership Insights

"CoverIT is a testament to our commitment to delivering forward-thinking solutions that simplify IT management while maximizing efficiency and value," said Jeff Huggins, President and CEO of CloudCover. "Its success with our partners underscores its reliability and adaptability for the global IT landscape."

The successful development and deployment of CoverIT ServiceHub were driven by CloudCover's talented engineering team. Alexander Bondurant, VP of Technology, reflected on the achievement:

"Our team worked tirelessly to build a solution that addresses the real pain points in IT maintenance and service delivery. The ServiceHub deployment stands out as a triumph in marrying cutting-edge technology with ease of use, ensuring our partners have a platform they can trust and scale with."

Mike Certoma, VP of Product, added, "This platform embodies a bold step forward in IT service management. From the ground up, CoverIT has been designed for enterprise-grade performance and partner satisfaction."

About CloudCover



CloudCover is an industry leader in IT maintenance from desktop to data center, with tech-enabled service delivery backed the CoverIT™ Platform. Operating globally, CloudCover is a pure-channel vendor and is committed to transforming IT operations with tailored solutions and exceptional service. Visit www.cloudcover.it to learn more.

