CLOUDCOVER Partners with ZONES

News provided by

CloudCover

02 Oct, 2023, 07:00 ET

CloudCover and Zones Partner to Revolutionize Cybersecurity for Digital Transformation

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudCover® announces its partnership with Zones, to enable global access to their advanced threat prevention cybersecurity platform.

Zones, a global provider of end-to-end IT solutions with an unmatched supply chain can now deliver CloudCover's unique cybersecurity platform, offering a new XDR/SASE security-as-a-service as part of its security practice. 

CloudCover's strategic technology will contribute embedded risk control and risk management standards. CloudCover will expand its agentless risk analytics that provides microsecond risk aware/control and further establishes in-network cybersecurity insurance system and methods.

"The Zones partnership offers an opportunity to engage in business-driven collaboration with leading global organizations. Together, we enable dynamic, trusted Zones services that empower enterprises to embrace their digital transformation and grow their business. We welcome CloudCover as the newest addition to our growing, vibrant community of Zones partners who are working to enhance our cybersecurity practice area," said Derrek Hallock, President and COO of Zones.

"We are eager to partner with the Zones community and begin collaborating to address the industry's cybersecurity challenges to empower enterprise digital transformation," said Mike Ducatelli, CRO of CloudCover. "This partnership expands CloudCover's offering to include channel sales opportunity of the scale and confidence that our cybersecurity technology and our cyber insurance platform is capable of providing the marketplace."

About ZONES

Zones is a global provider of end-to-end IT solutions with an unmatched supply chain. Positioned to be the IT partner you need, Zones, a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) in business for over 35 years, specializes in Digital Workplace, Cloud & Data Center, Networking, Security, and Managed/Professional/Staﬃng services. Operating in more than 120 countries, leveraging a robust portfolio, and utilizing the highest certiﬁcation levels from key partners, including Microsoft, Apple, Cisco, Lenovo, Adobe, and more, Zones has mastered the science of building digital infrastructures that change the way modern organizations do business. Whatever you need, you can Consider IT Done. Visit the Zones Innovation Center, zones.com, or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About CLOUDCOVER®

CLOUDCOVER® is a full-telemetry generative-AI XDR/SASE platform which has reimagined how cybersecurity can protect network infrastructure. By delivering advanced extended network prevention solution that eliminates malware threats at accelerated microsecond response speeds, CloudCover offers a network-centric embedded cybersecurity platform that addresses risk aware, risk control, and risk transfer in real time. CloudCover clients are further enabled inline network cybersecurity insurance solution that is available for enterprise and associations who are finding it difficult to access affordable cyber insurance today. Learn more, visit CLOUDCOVER.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE CloudCover

Also from this source

CloudCover ® Joins MEF to Advance Telecom Cybersecurity

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.