Cloudelligent Achieves AWS Migration Competency Status

DALLAS, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloudelligent, a leading Managed Cloud Services provider, announced today that it has attained Amazon Web Services (AWS) Migration Competency status. This designation recognizes Cloudelligent's expertise in guiding customers through their cloud migration and modernization journey to AWS using an outcome-based approach. It adds to Cloudelligent's growing list of achievements, including the previously attained AWS Storage Competency and further highlights their expertise and commitment to delivering excellence in cloud-native solutions.

Achieving AWS Migration Competency status distinguishes Cloudelligent as a member of the AWS Partner Network (APN). AWS Migration Competency partners accelerate their customers' cloud adoption journey by providing deep business expertise, migration and modernization tools, education, and ongoing professional support. To earn the designation, APN members such as Cloudelligent must meet stringent standards to achieve an AWS specialization, ensuring customers can find partners with the right expertise and experience to grow their businesses.

With this competency, Cloudelligent can facilitate customer participation in the AWS Migration Acceleration Program (MAP). MAP is a comprehensive migration framework built on AWS's extensive experience in transitioning thousands of businesses to the cloud. It equips organizations with tools that reduce costs, automate processes, and expedite migration timelines. The program includes specialized training, AWS funding to offset initial migration costs, and expert guidance from trusted AWS Migration Competency partners such as Cloudelligent. MAP's proven three-phase framework—Assess, Mobilize, and Migrate and Modernize—empowers businesses to achieve their cloud migration goals effectively.

"Achieving the AWS Migration Competency status is a testament to our team's dedication and expertise," said Qasim Akhtar, CEO of Cloudelligent. "With MAP, we can offer our clients a powerful framework along with financial incentives from AWS to reduce migration expenses. They can confidently trust us to guide them through a smooth, accelerated, and cost-effective transition to the cloud."

As an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner, Cloudelligent has successfully migrated and modernized workloads to AWS with a proven methodology. They have enabled organizations such as the Natural Resource Governance Institute (NRGI) to achieve greater scalability and operational efficiency with a smooth transition to AWS, while helping Aladtec enhance their system's performance, reliability, and cost-effectiveness. Companies looking to migrate to AWS can take advantage of a complimentary Migration Readiness Assessment (MRA) by Cloudelligent.

About Cloudelligent

Cloudelligent is an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner that delivers end-to-end solutions for businesses looking to accelerate their journey on AWS. With a diverse team of AWS-Certified Solutions Architects and Engineers, Cloudelligent helps organizations architect, migrate, optimize, secure, and manage their workloads to achieve desired outcomes and expand into new global markets. They empower companies to innovate faster and maintain their competitive advantage by leveraging AWS services. To learn more, visit cloudelligent.com and follow them on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Dwayne Lyle

[email protected]

925-809-5498

SOURCE Cloudelligent