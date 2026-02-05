Cloudelligent Achieves AWS Premier Tier Services Partner Status in the AWS Partner Network

DALLAS, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloudelligent, a leading Professional and Managed Cloud Services provider, announced that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Tier Services Partner status within the AWS Partner Network (APN).

AWS Premier Tier Services Partner is the highest level of recognition in the AWS Partner Network and is awarded to a select group of partners that demonstrate consistent customer success and deep technical proficiency on AWS. This designation recognizes Cloudelligent's ability to help organizations design, modernize, migrate, and operate cloud-native workloads while delivering measurable business outcomes.

"Achieving AWS Premier Tier Partner status is a strong validation of Cloudelligent's expertise across AI, application modernization, and managed cloud services," said Qasim Akhtar, Founder and CEO of Cloudelligent. "This milestone reflects our ability to help customers modernize legacy environments, operationalize AI responsibly, and run secure, cost-optimized cloud platforms at scale. As a Premier Partner, we're excited to deepen our collaboration with AWS and continue delivering measurable outcomes for our customers."

To earn Premier Tier status, AWS partners must meet rigorous requirements across technical certifications, customer success, and service delivery excellence. Cloudelligent achieved this designation through continued investment in its AWS partnership, a highly certified team of cloud professionals, and a proven track record of delivering complex cloud initiatives at scale.

Cloudelligent holds multiple AWS Competencies and Service Validations, offering Professional and Managed Cloud Services that support scalable, secure, and cost-efficient AWS environments. This elevation to the Premier Tier follows a year of rapid growth and specialized expertise in areas such as Generative and Agentic AI, Data Analytics, Migration, and FinOps.

Working with an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner enables customers to accelerate cloud initiatives with confidence, reduce risk, and maximize the value of their AWS investments. This status provides Cloudelligent with earlier access to AWS innovations and enhanced technical support. Together, these advantages help drive stronger outcomes for its global client base across fintech, healthtech, edtech, retail, nonprofit, and SaaS.

Cloudelligent is an AWS Premier Consulting Partner offering strategic cloud, Generative & Agentic AI, DevOps, and modernization services. With a strong focus on performance, security, and cost optimization, Cloudelligent helps businesses of all sizes unlock the full potential of AWS. To learn more, visit cloudelligent.com and follow them on LinkedIn.

