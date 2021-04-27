CloudEngage Announces Trey Carpenter as Chief Revenue Officer

SPOKANE, Wash., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudEngage, The People Engagement Company, today announced that Trey Carpenter has been named Chief Revenue Officer. Scott Rozic, who served as Chief Growth Officer, has been promoted to the role of Chief Operating Officer & President effective April 1. As CRO, Carpenter will lead worldwide sales and oversee growth in the Chord suite of video engagement technologies.

Carpenter has more than 12 years of executive management experience, most recently as Chief Revenue Officer at Emergency Reporting, a SaaS platform for the Fire/EMS space.

During Carpenter's tenure, Bellingham based Emergency Reporting saw SaaS revenues grow 20x. A strategic investment was completed by Polaris Partners in 2019.

"Trey has a proven record of rapidly scaling SaaS sales operations," said Paul Wagner, CloudEngage CEO. "He's the right executive at the right time for CloudEngage."

"I enjoyed 12 years of helping grow the ARR of another SaaS business by 20X," said Trey Carpenter, "I've decided to join CloudEngage to help them do the same. I'm really excited about the platform as well as the Chord suite's potential to change the way businesses use video to connect to customers. It's a game changer and I'm thrilled to be a part of the team. The opportunities for this organization are massive."

