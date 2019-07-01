CloudEngage Launches Version 3.0 of Their Award-Winning Personalization Platform

PORTLAND, Ore., July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudEngage announced the availability of generation 3.0 of their flagship personalization platform, along with major enhancements to Chord, the only live chat product that includes real-time web personalization.

"We've made web personalization accessible and easy for everyone," said Paul Wagner, CEO of CloudEngage. "Smart marketers rely on CloudEngage to increase website conversion through our bundled suite of tools. With the redesign of the interface and a number of new enhancements added, the most intuitive personalization platform available just got better. This release also enables self-service platform usage. Now anyone can sign up for CloudEngage and begin using it in minutes."

Chord Live Chat, Powered by Personalization

Chord is a unique and powerful personalized live chat system for agents and visitors. Chord records and saves visitor details and interests, allowing marketers to automatically personalize a site visitor's web experience in true one-to-one fashion. Chord live chat contributes to individual and segment-based personalizations, a true industry first.

The only personalization platform that includes live chat, Chord uses the CloudEngage Audience Intelligence Manager to personalize a web visitor's site experience in real-time, based on conversational learnings. This radically improves the customer journey, and ultimately, conversion.

Personalization Engine 3.0, A Must Have for Smart Marketers

Version 3.0 puts personalizations in one place, for easy content creation and management. Additional audience segmentation capabilities have been rolled out in this release, allowing for deeper visitor insights, and a more streamlined approach to matching content to specific visitors.

"This release is a major milestone for our customers and the company," said Scott Rozic, Chief Growth Officer. "Chord live chat and our personalization platform sets a new standard where agents work with visitors on the same page of their website. Chat is personalization's killer app, using active intelligence to make meaningful connections between brands and their customers."

Simplified Pricing Announced

For the vast majority of CloudEngage customers, Chord chat costs a flat $295/month with no usage restrictions and includes unlimited user seats. An upgrade to the entire platform is only $495 and includes unrestricted use of the entire CloudEngage ecosystem.

Added Paul Wagner, "By design, this pricing model makes CloudEngage a bit of a 'slam-dunk' for our customers."

SOURCE CloudEngage

