CloudEngage to Offer Free Lifetime Subscription to Powerful Analytics and Audience Segmentation Tools

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudEngage, the world's most intuitive web personalization platform, has announced that organizations that install AIM by year-end 2019 will enjoy a free lifetime subscription.

"There are companies currently charging a great deal for what we've decided to offer for free. The learnings from our AIM product helps marketers deliver more relevant experiences for their web visitors," said Paul Wagner, CloudEngage CEO. "This results in better customer journeys, and higher web conversion rates. It also helps smart marketers understand how their advertising dollars are impacting web engagement," added Wagner.

Easy to Install

Installing AIM generally takes less than three minutes. CloudEngage will even offer complimentary assistance on the install through year end.

Free Means Free

"One of the great learnings of the last year is that the value of rich audience data is immense to our customers. We've found that once our partners wrap their heads around the vast engagement data we gather, they can use our platform to generate super relevant, targeted content," said CloudEngage Chief Growth Officer, Scott Rozic.

Added Wagner, "We launched a pilot program earlier this year that was designed to show prospective CloudEngage customers the value of their audience data. Those using our AIM product for free started calling us, wanting to learn more about how our other capabilities would help them better leverage their data. It was something of a lightbulb moment for the team."

To Get Started

Those interested in using this powerful tool can visit https://cloudengage.com/aim/ to sign up immediately and take advantage of this offer.

