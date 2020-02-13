Cloudentity and Signal Sciences Join Forces to Provide a Comprehensive Approach to API Security

SEATTLE, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloudentity today announced a partnership with Signal Sciences , the world's fastest growing web application security company, to provide a holistic approach for enterprise companies looking to secure their web applications and APIs. By combining Signal Sciences' award-winning next-gen Web Application Firewall (WAF) with Cloudentity's expertise in API Identity and Authorization , enterprise customers can protect themselves from major cyber security risks, including all 10 of the most critical risks in API security as published by the Open Web Application Security Project (OWASP).

A recent report published by Gartner1 found that, "by 2023, over 50% of B2B transactions will be performed through real-time APIs versus traditional approaches, which today make up over 80% of B2B transactions." We believe this increased reliance on APIs has not only allowed for greater efficiencies but has added complexity and risk to most organizations.

"We saw a massive increase in API attacks during 2019 and know that as customers adopt the API economy as part of their Digital Transformation efforts API abuse will be the most common attack vector for data breaches and hacks," said Nathanael Coffing, Co-Founder and Chief Strategist of Cloudentity. "By partnering with best-in-class companies like Signal Sciences, our customers are prepared for this future."

"As a key component of business innovation and software development, the importance of incorporating API security into any strategic security plan cannot be overstated," said Zane Lackey, CSO and Co-Founder of Signal Sciences. "The combination of Signal Sciences and Cloudentity provides a powerful end-to-end solution to help companies effectively protect their APIs and mitigate the latest attacks."

Cloudentity's Authorization Control Plane and MicroPerimeter™ provide unparalleled API visibility and protection at scale, complementing Signal Sciences next-gen WAF in cloud-native and traditional application architecture; providing an integrated risk-based approach to API security and governance.

About Cloudentity

Cloudentity is a privacy-first Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM) platform focused on providing the right people the right data at the right time and place. This is done through powerful, cloud-native identity and access control microservices that integrate quickly, seamlessly, and efficiently into an organization's existing hybrid, or cloud architecture. Cloudentity's API MicoPerimeter™ provides in-depth visibility, protection, and policy enforcement at the API level, securing web applications from malicious attacks.

For more information visit Cloudentity.com or connect on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/cloudentityteam/

About Signal Sciences

Signal Sciences is the fastest growing web application security company in the world. With its award-winning next-gen WAF and RASP solution, Signal Sciences protects more than 32,000 applications and over a trillion production requests per month. Signal Sciences patented architecture provides organizations working in a modern development environment with comprehensive and scalable threat protection and security visibility. The company works with some of the world's most recognizable companies , like Under Armour, Aflac and WeWork, across industries, including five of the top ecommerce companies, five of the largest software companies, in addition to many others in the financial services, retail, healthcare, media and entertainment, and government sectors. Signal Sciences is also the recipient of InfoWorld's Technology of the Year and Computing's DevOps Excellence Award for Best DevOps Security Tool . For more information, visit Signal Sciences or follow @SignalSciences .

