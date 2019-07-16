Cloudera and ISID Partner to Build Integrated Platform for Mizuho Americas to Enhance Its Customer Experience

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloudera, Inc., (NYSE: CLDR), the enterprise data cloud company, and Information Services International-Dentsu, Ltd. (ISID), announced that Mizuho Americas has implemented a new solution for calculating derivative exposures, built on Cloudera's EDH platform. Cloudera, ISID, and ISID's subsidiary, ISI-Dentsu of America, Inc, partnered to develop the platform to enable Mizuho to manage calculations on scalable architecture.

As Mizuho's business continues to grow, the firm actively seeks out partners to develop and implement new technologies aimed at improving its customer experience. Following a rigorous assessment against its legacy high performance computing (HPC) solution, Mizuho selected Cloudera to build a new, cloud-based data platform to support the firm's future growth.

"With this new platform enabled by Cloudera and ISID, Mizuho can handle multiple requests simultaneously so that our end-user can better visualize their portfolios," said Gabriel Bergesio, Managing Director of Corporate IT for Mizuho. "It also helps meet our internal data requirements in a more efficient manner."

Cloudera and ISID worked together to enable ISID to deliver a solutions architecture and implement performance tuning to meet Mizuho's specific IT requirements. Under a new hybrid architecture utilizing Cloudera's platform on Microsoft Azure, the timeframe for calculations will be significantly reduced, and the application is scalable.

"We're committed to providing organizations the tools and solutions they need to get answers directly from their own data, and that's exactly what we are doing here with Mizuho and ISID," said Steven Totman, Managing Director Financial Services at Cloudera. "Data is the lifeblood of any business, and by building this new calculations platform on the cloud, Mizuho can give their customers the ability to make the best decisions, faster, for their portfolios. We are proud to work with leading financial services companies like Mizuho, and look forward to continuing to support their requirements as the industry continues to evolve."

