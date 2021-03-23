Cloudera Announces Winners of 2021 Partner Awards

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloudera, (NYSE: CLDR), the enterprise data cloud company, today announced the winners of the 2021 Cloudera Partner Awards. These awards recognize Cloudera partners who are dedicated to enabling customers to do more with their data by leveraging the power of an enterprise data cloud.

"In a world rapidly amassing data, we continue to be impressed by the achievements made across our entire partner ecosystem," said Gary Green, vice president of strategic partnerships, Cloudera. "Congratulations to this year's winners for their commitment to accelerating customers' ability to drive value from their data—no matter where the data lives, or where the customer is along their digital transformation journey."

This year's winners are the following:

Global Partner of the Year — Dell Technologies

NAMER Partner of the Year — Ramsey International

EMEA Partner of the Year — Deloitte

LATAM Partner of the Year — 2NV SAS

APAC Partner of the Year — Ingram Micro Trading ( Shanghai ) Co., Ltd.

) Co., Ltd. Public Sector Partner of the Year — Fierce Software

The winners were determined based on revenue and year-over-year growth trajectory, investment in Cloudera, development commitment and technology alignment, effectiveness in collaboration with Cloudera's field organizations both locally and globally, effectiveness of marketing campaigns and go-to-market strategies, and, finally, joint wins and success stories over the past year.

