Cloudera Appoints Robert Bearden President and Chief Executive Officer

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloudera (NYSE: CLDR), the enterprise data cloud company, today announced the appointment of Robert Bearden as President and Chief Executive Officer.

"Rob has been a valuable resource for me and the company as we refined our post-merger strategy and positioned the company for the hybrid and multi-cloud opportunity in the enterprise," said Martin Cole, chairman of the board of directors and interim CEO of Cloudera. "His extensive industry knowledge, unique customer insights and highly relevant CEO experience make Rob the natural choice to lead Cloudera into the future."

"I am excited to become Cloudera's CEO and to help lead its next phase of growth as the enterprise data cloud company," said Bearden. "As a board member, I've been engaged with the leadership team on the company's vision and strategy. I am fully committed to that strategy and confident our team will continue to execute on our growth initiatives. There is a large market for enterprise solutions that manage the complete data lifecycle across any cloud or data center. The new Cloudera Data Platform will enable us to capture more of this high-growth opportunity."

Bearden is an experienced enterprise software executive. He was co-founder and CEO of Hortonworks, a publicly traded open-source company that merged with Cloudera in 2019. He also served as President and COO of SpringSource, a leading provider of open-source developer tools, until its acquisition by VMWare in 2009. Before joining SpringSource, Bearden served as Entrepreneur in Residence at Benchmark Capital. He also served as COO of JBoss, a leading open-source middleware company, until its acquisition by Red Hat in 2006.

Martin Cole will be retiring and current board member Nicholas Graziano will assume the duties of chairman of the board of directors. Kimberly Hammonds will also be leaving the board. Graziano has been Portfolio Manager of Icahn Capital LP since February 2018. He was previously the Founding Partner and Chief Investment Officer of Venetus Partners LP. Graziano currently serves on the boards of directors of Conduent Incorporated, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Herc Holdings Inc. and Xerox Corporation.

"On behalf of the board of directors, we are grateful to Marty Cole and Kim Hammonds for their many years of service as board members," said Graziano. "In addition, we thank Marty for his stewardship of Cloudera as interim CEO while we identified the company's next leader. I am looking forward to working with Rob, fellow board members and Cloudera management to drive increasing enterprise value."

Guidance

In connection with the announcement, Cloudera also reaffirmed the guidance for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 and the full year fiscal 2020 that it provided in the December 5, 2019 press release.

Upcoming Financial Conference

CEO Rob Bearden and CFO Jim Frankola will participate in the 22nd annual Needham Growth Conference located in New York, New York on January 14, 2020 at 8:40 AM Eastern Time. Live audio webcast and replay of the event will be available at investors.cloudera.com.

About Cloudera

At Cloudera, we believe that data can make what is impossible today, possible tomorrow. We empower people to transform complex data into clear and actionable insights. Cloudera delivers an enterprise data cloud for any data, anywhere, from the Edge to AI. Powered by the relentless innovation of the open source community, Cloudera advances digital transformation for the world's largest enterprises. Learn more at Cloudera.com.

Cloudera and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cloudera, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

