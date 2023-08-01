Cloudera Board Appoints Software Industry Veteran Charles Sansbury as New Chief Executive Officer

New CEO to focus on business growth acceleration and guiding Cloudera technology advancement to enable enterprise artificial intelligence at scale

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloudera, the data company for trusted enterprise AI, today announced the appointment of Charles Sansbury as Chief Executive Officer.

"I am pleased to announce that Charles Sansbury has been appointed as Cloudera CEO," said Jeff Hawn, chairman of the board of directors. "In his twenty-plus years in corporate leadership roles, Charles has architected and led successful business strategies and operational initiatives that have delivered accelerated business growth. His leadership will drive Cloudera's exciting hybrid data strategy in the era of AI that enables companies to benefit from all their data."

Sansbury brings to Cloudera extensive leadership experience across the software industry. Most recently he was CEO of ASG Technologies from 2015 until its 2021 sale to Rocket Software. Prior to that, he was COO of The Attachmate Group from 2011 until its 2014 sale to MicroFocus. He was CFO of The Attachmate Group from 2006 until 2011, and CFO of Vignette from 2001 until 2006.

"I am grateful to the board for entrusting me with the leadership of Cloudera, and I am excited about the opportunity to take the company into its next phase of growth as the trusted enterprise AI company," said Sansbury. "I was drawn to Cloudera for the quality of its team, its world-class customers and its position as a technology leader delivering critical enterprise AI capabilities. With over 25 million terabytes of data under management, Cloudera guides many Fortune 1000 enterprises who are focused on implementing open data lakehouses as a major step toward their expanded use of artificial intelligence and machine learning. I am confident the company will continue to execute on its product leadership position and growth initiatives."

Charles Sansbury's appointment as Cloudera Chief Executive Officer is effective August 7, 2023.

